Dax Tellement Noël : Concert de chants de Noêl 20/22 rue Neuve Dax
Avec le groupe Aqcs’Canta.Toute la journée animation photo booth, stands barbe à papa et pop corn..
20/22 rue Neuve Boutique Carrément curieux
Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
With the group Aqcs’Canta.all day photo booth, cotton candy and popcorn stands.
Con el grupo Aqcs’Canta.todo el día fotomatón, puestos de algodón de azúcar y palomitas.
Den ganzen Tag über Fotobox, Zuckerwatte- und Popcornstände.
