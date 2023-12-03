LOCO CELLO Tangorom invite BIRÉLI LAGRÈNE 2 rue Saint-Martin – Collégiale Saint-Martin Montmorency, 3 décembre 2023, Montmorency.

Montmorency,Val-d’Oise

À l’occasion du 70e anniversaire de la mort de DJANGO REINHARDT, les hommages au maître manouche ne manquent pas. Parmi les nombreux Nuages à venir, LOCO CELLO, propose avec audace et originalité, une autre facette de DJANGO..

2023-12-03 17:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 18:30:00.

2 rue Saint-Martin – Collégiale Saint-Martin Collégiale Saint-Martin

Montmorency 95160 Val-d’Oise Île-de-France



On the 70th anniversary of the death of DJANGO REINHARDT, there is no shortage of tributes to the Gypsy master. One of the many Nuages to come, LOCO CELLO, offers a bold and original take on DJANGO.

Con motivo del 70 aniversario de la muerte de DJANGO REINHARDT, no faltan los homenajes al maestro gitano. Uno de los muchos Nuages que están por llegar, LOCO CELLO, es una visión atrevida y original de otra faceta de DJANGO.

Anlässlich des 70. Todestages von DJANGO REINHARDT fehlt es nicht an Hommagen an den Gypsy-Meister. Unter den vielen Wolken, die noch kommen werden, ist LOCO CELLO, der mit Kühnheit und Originalität eine andere Facette von DJANGO vorstellt.

