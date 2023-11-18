INAUGURATION DE L’EXPOSITION – PORTRAITS D’ANIMAUX DE CHRISTOPHE BICHAREL 2 Rue Relin Béziers, 18 novembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

La Galerie Art Actuel et le Mouvement d’Art Populaire (MAP) ont le plaisir de vous présenter les œuvres de Christophe Bicharel, artiste montpelliérain, avec son exposition « Portraits d’animaux ». En présence de l’artiste. Entrée libre..

2023-11-18 18:00:00

2 Rue Relin

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Galerie Art Actuel and Mouvement d’Art Populaire (MAP) are pleased to present the work of Montpellier artist Christophe Bicharel, with his exhibition « Portraits d’animaux ». In the artist’s presence. Admission free.

La Galerie Art Actuel y el Mouvement d’Art Populaire (MAP) se complacen en presentar la obra de Christophe Bicharel, artista de Montpellier, con su exposición « Portraits d’animaux ». En presencia del artista. Entrada gratuita.

Die Galerie Art Actuel und das Mouvement d’Art Populaire (MAP) freuen sich, Ihnen die Werke des Künstlers Christophe Bicharel aus Montpellier mit seiner Ausstellung « Portraits d’animaux » zu präsentieren. In Anwesenheit des Künstlers. Eintritt frei.

