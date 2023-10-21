PROJECTION CHÂTEAU-SALINS : TONI EN FAMILLE 2 rue Poincaré Château-Salins, 21 octobre 2023, Château-Salins.

Château-Salins,Moselle

Synopsis

Antonia, dite Toni, élève seule ses cinq enfants. Un job à plein temps. Elle chante aussi le soir, dans des bars, car il faut bien nourrir sa famille. Toni a du talent. Elle a enregistré un single qui a cartonné. Mais ça, c’était il y a 20 ans. Aujourd’hui ses deux aînés s’apprêtent à rejoindre l’université. Alors Toni s’interroge : que fera-t-elle quand toute sa progéniture aura quitté le foyer ? A 43 ans, est-il encore temps de reprendre sa vie en main ?. Tout public

Mardi 2023-10-21 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-21 . 6 EUR.

2 rue Poincaré

Château-Salins 57170 Moselle Grand Est



Synopsis

Antonia, known as Toni, is raising her five children alone. A full-time job. She also sings in bars in the evenings, to keep her family fed. Toni has talent. She recorded a hit single. But that was 20 years ago. Today, her two eldest children are about to start university. So Toni wonders: what will she do when all her offspring have left home? At 43, is there still time to get on with her life?

Sinopsis

Antonia, conocida como Toni, cría sola a sus cinco hijos. Es un trabajo a tiempo completo. También canta en bares por las noches, porque tiene que alimentar a su familia. Toni tiene talento. Grabó un single de éxito. Pero eso fue hace 20 años. Ahora sus dos hijos mayores se preparan para ir a la universidad. Toni se pregunta: ¿qué hará cuando todos sus hijos se hayan ido de casa? A sus 43 años, ¿aún está a tiempo de seguir con su vida?

Synopsis

Antonia, genannt Toni, ist alleinerziehende Mutter von fünf Kindern. Ein Vollzeitjob. Sie singt auch abends in Bars, da sie ihre Familie ernähren muss. Toni ist sehr talentiert. Sie hat eine Single aufgenommen, die ein Hit war. Aber das war vor 20 Jahren. Heute gehen ihre beiden älteren Geschwister auf die Universität. Toni fragt sich, was sie tun wird, wenn alle ihre Kinder das Haus verlassen haben Ist es mit 43 Jahren noch Zeit, ihr Leben in die Hand zu nehmen?

