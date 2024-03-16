CONFÉRENCE – MÉDECINE ET MÉDECINS AU TEMPS DES PHARAONS 2 Rue Jeanne Jugan Béziers, 16 mars 2024, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Mallaury Guigner animera une conférence sur le thème « Médecine et médecins au temps des Pharaons ».

Plus de renseignements par téléphone..

2024-03-16 17:00:00

Mallaury Guigner will give a talk on the theme of « Medicine and physicians in the time of the Pharaohs ».

Further information by telephone.

Mallaury Guigner pronunciará una conferencia sobre el tema « Medicina y médicos en la época de los faraones ».

Más información por teléfono.

Mallaury Guigner wird einen Vortrag zum Thema « Medizin und Ärzte in der Zeit der Pharaonen » halten.

Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie telefonisch.

