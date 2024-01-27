CONFÉRENCE – PRATIQUES SOCIALES DE SOLIDARITÉ 2 Rue Jeanne Jugan Béziers, 27 janvier 2024, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Anaïs Montoto-Soto animera une conférence sur le thème « Pratiques sociales de solidarité dans l’Egypte Ancienne ».

Plus de renseignements par téléphone..

2024-01-27 17:00:00 fin : 2024-01-27 . EUR.

2 Rue Jeanne Jugan

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Anaïs Montoto-Soto will give a talk on « Social practices of solidarity in Ancient Egypt ».

Further information by telephone.

Anaïs Montoto-Soto impartirá una conferencia sobre « Prácticas sociales de solidaridad en el Antiguo Egipto ».

Más información por teléfono.

Anaïs Montoto-Soto wird einen Vortrag zum Thema « Soziale Praktiken der Solidarität im Alten Ägypten » halten.

Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie telefonisch.

