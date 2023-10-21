CONFÉRENCE – QUELQUES PROVERBES DE L’EGYPTE DES PHARAONS 2 Rue Jeanne Jugan Béziers, 21 octobre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Pour cette rentrée du Centre Languedocien d’Egyptologie, Bernard Mathieu, spécialiste de la littérature de l’Egypte ancienne, vous propose une conférence sur le thème « Quelques proverbes de l’Egypte des Pharaons ». Renseignements par téléphone..

2023-10-21 17:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 . EUR.

2 Rue Jeanne Jugan

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



For this year’s Centre Languedocien d’Egyptologie, Bernard Mathieu, a specialist in ancient Egyptian literature, presents a lecture on the theme of « A few proverbs from the Egypt of the Pharaohs ». Information by telephone.

Bernard Mathieu, especialista en literatura egipcia antigua, dará una conferencia sobre el tema « Algunos proverbios del Egipto de los faraones ». Información por teléfono.

In diesem Herbst des Centre Languedocien d’Egyptologie bietet Bernard Mathieu, Spezialist für die Literatur des alten Ägypten, einen Vortrag zum Thema « Einige Sprichwörter aus dem Ägypten der Pharaonen » an. Telefonische Informationen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-12 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE