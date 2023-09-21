VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION – BÉZIERS VU PAR LES BEAUX-ARTS 2 Rue Jeanne Jugan Béziers, 21 septembre 2023, Béziers.

Pour cette exposition, l’atelier photo de la société des Beaux-Arts de Béziers a pris des clichés de la ville et les ateliers dessin, peinture et aquarelle ont réalisé des œuvres en fonction des clichés. L’exposition proposera également des œuvres digitales et du modelage. Entrée libre..

For this exhibition, the Béziers Fine Arts Society’s photo workshop took snapshots of the town, and the drawing, painting and watercolor workshops created works based on the snapshots. The exhibition will also feature digital works and modeling. Admission free.

Para esta exposición, el taller de fotografía de la Sociedad de Bellas Artes de Béziers tomó instantáneas de la ciudad, y los talleres de dibujo, pintura y acuarela crearon obras a partir de estas instantáneas. La exposición contará también con obras digitales y de modelado. La entrada es gratuita.

Für diese Ausstellung hat das Fotoatelier der Beaux-Arts-Gesellschaft von Béziers Schnappschüsse der Stadt gemacht, und die Ateliers für Zeichnen, Malen und Aquarellmalerei haben Werke auf der Grundlage der Schnappschüsse angefertigt. Die Ausstellung wird auch digitale Werke und Modellieren anbieten. Eintritt frei.

