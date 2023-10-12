EXPOSITION: « L’ART S’EXPOSE » 2 rue Jean Bossu Golbey, 12 octobre 2023, Golbey.

Golbey,Vosges

14ème édition de l’exposition « L’art s’expose », qui cette année, sera sur la thématique du voyage.

Entrez dans ce monde hors du temps pour y découvrir les créations originales des artistes amateurs présents.

Peinture, sculptures, home déco, bijoux, photographie, vitraux, céramique, couture et bien d’autres techniques artistiques vous attendent pour le plaisir des yeux.

Au programme : démonstrations, ateliers pour enfants (selon disponibilités) et pour adultes autour du cartonnage.

Tombola (1 €). Tout public

Vendredi 2023-10-12 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-15 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

2 rue Jean Bossu Centre Culturel

Golbey 88190 Vosges Grand Est



14th edition of the « L?art s?expose » exhibition, this year on the theme of travel.

Enter this timeless world to discover the original creations of the amateur artists present.

Painting, sculpture, home decor, jewelry, photography, stained glass, ceramics, sewing and many other artistic techniques await your viewing pleasure.

On the program: demonstrations, cardboard workshops for children (subject to availability) and adults.

Tombola (1 ?)

14ª edición de la exposición « L’art s’expose », que este año tendrá como tema los viajes.

Entre en este mundo intemporal para descubrir las originales creaciones de los artistas aficionados participantes.

Pintura, escultura, decoración, joyería, fotografía, vidrieras, cerámica, costura y muchas otras técnicas artísticas le esperan.

En el programa: demostraciones, talleres para niños (según disponibilidad) y talleres de cartón para adultos.

Tómbola (1 ?)

14. Ausgabe der Ausstellung « L’art s?expose », die dieses Jahr unter dem Motto « Reisen » steht.

Treten Sie ein in diese zeitlose Welt und entdecken Sie die originellen Kreationen der anwesenden Amateurkünstler.

Malerei, Skulpturen, Home Deco, Schmuck, Fotografie, Glasmalerei, Keramik, Schneiderei und viele andere künstlerische Techniken erwarten Sie, um Ihre Augen zu erfreuen.

Auf dem Programm stehen Vorführungen, Workshops für Kinder (je nach Verfügbarkeit) und für Erwachsene rund um das Thema Kartonnage.

Tombola (1?)

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION