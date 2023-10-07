THÉÂTRE / LA BANANE SUR LE GÂTEAU 2 rue Jean Bossu Golbey, 7 octobre 2023, Golbey.

« La banane sur le Gâteau » de Claude Husson avec la troupe « Les gens du coin »

« Jean vient de créer sa société d’évènementiel, à ce titre, il est convié par Ludovic pour organiser l’anniversaire surprise de sa femme Sonia. Ludo, veut quelque chose de romantique pour Sonia, si douce, discrète et aimante… Enfin, c’est comme ça que lui la décrit. La réalité est tout autre. Sonia a un amant, David, qui voudrait lui aussi être de la fête, tout comme Clarisse et Benoit le couple d’amis et Michele, la maman de Sonia. Pour Jean et Ludo rien ne se passera comme prévu, d’autant que Yolande, la maman de Jean, la spécialiste des expressions erronées, a dû s’improviser hôtesse pour aider son fils…La soirée, s’annonce mouvementée, en tous cas tout sauf romantique. »

Billetterie en vente au secrétariat de l’association. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-07 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-07 22:30:00. 4 EUR.

2 rue Jean Bossu Centre Culturel

Golbey 88190 Vosges Grand Est



« La banane sur le Gâteau » by Claude Husson with the troupe « Les gens du coin »

« Jean has just set up his events company, and as such, he’s invited by Ludovic to organize his wife Sonia’s surprise birthday party. Ludo wants something romantic for Sonia, so sweet, discreet and loving… At least, that’s how he describes her. The reality is quite different. Sonia has a lover, David, who would also like to be part of the party, as would Clarisse and Benoit, the couple’s friends, and Michele, Sonia’s mother. For Jean and Ludo, nothing will go according to plan, especially as Yolande, Jean’s mother and specialist in mispronunciations, has had to improvise as hostess to help her son…The evening promises to be eventful, and anything but romantic. »

Tickets on sale at the association secretary?s office

« La banane sur le Gâteau » de Claude Husson con la compañía « Les gens du coin »

« Jean acaba de crear su propia empresa de eventos y Ludovic le ha invitado a organizar una fiesta sorpresa de cumpleaños para su esposa Sonia. Ludo quiere algo romántico para Sonia, que es tan dulce, discreta y cariñosa… Al menos, así la describe él. La realidad es muy distinta. Sonia tiene un amante, David, que también querría venir a la fiesta, al igual que Clarisse y Benoit, la pareja de amigos, y Michele, la madre de Sonia. Para Jean y Ludo, nada saldrá según lo previsto, sobre todo porque Yolande, la madre de Jean y experta en errores de pronunciación, ha tenido que improvisar como anfitriona para ayudar a su hijo… La velada promete ser agitada, y todo menos romántica »

Venta de entradas en la secretaría de la asociación

« La banane sur le Gâteau » von Claude Husson mit der Theatergruppe « Les gens du coin »

« Jean hat gerade seine Eventfirma gegründet und wird von Ludovic eingeladen, um den Überraschungsgeburtstag seiner Frau Sonia zu organisieren. Ludo möchte etwas Romantisches für Sonia, die so süß, diskret und liebevoll ist… Zumindest beschreibt er sie so. Die Realität sieht jedoch ganz anders aus. Sonia hat einen Liebhaber, David, der auch gerne mitfeiern würde, ebenso wie das befreundete Paar Clarisse und Benoit und Sonias Mutter Michele. Für Jean und Ludo läuft nichts wie geplant, zumal Jeans Mutter Yolande, die Spezialistin für falsche Ausdrücke, als Gastgeberin einspringen muss, um ihrem Sohn zu helfen… Der Abend verspricht turbulent zu werden, auf jeden Fall alles andere als romantisch. »

Kartenverkauf im Sekretariat des Vereins

