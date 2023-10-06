CONCERT DE MINOR SING 2 Rue Jean Bossu Golbey, 6 octobre 2023, Golbey.

Golbey,Vosges

Dans le cadre du festival Nancy Jazz Pulsations, le groupe de jazz manouche Minor Sing fera une halte au centre culturel de Golbey.

Ce quartet offre un swing musclé et poétique, aux arrangements survitaminés mais garantis sans dopage !

Résa : mairie de Golbey ou seetickets.com. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-10-06 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-06 22:00:00. 10 EUR.

2 Rue Jean Bossu Centre Culturel

Golbey 88190 Vosges Grand Est



As part of the Nancy Jazz Pulsations festival, gypsy jazz group Minor Sing will be stopping off at Golbey’s cultural center.

This quartet offers a muscular and poetic swing, with supercharged arrangements that are guaranteed not to be doped!

Bookings: Golbey town hall or seetickets.com

En el marco del festival Nancy Jazz Pulsations, el grupo de jazz gitano Minor Sing hará escala en el centro cultural de Golbey.

Este cuarteto ofrece un swing musculoso y poético, con arreglos sobrealimentados que garantizan ¡no doparse!

Reservas: ayuntamiento de Golbey o seetickets.com

Im Rahmen des Festivals Nancy Jazz Pulsations macht die Gypsy-Jazz-Band Minor Sing einen Zwischenstopp im Kulturzentrum von Golbey.

Dieses Quartett bietet einen muskulösen und poetischen Swing mit überreizten Arrangements, die jedoch garantiert ohne Doping auskommen!

Resa: Rathaus Golbey oder seetickets.com

