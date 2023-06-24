SORTIE NATURE 2 rue Jean bossu Golbey, 24 juin 2023, Golbey.

Golbey,Vosges

Sébastien HERMANN, Naturopathe diplômé, vous propose, lors de cette sortie, d’apprendre à reconnaitre, récolter et utiliser les plantes sauvages que l’on trouve proche de chez soi avec la possibilité d’aborder d’autres thèmes santé au naturel.

Inscription par téléphone.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-24 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-24 11:30:00. 5 EUR.

2 rue Jean bossu Centre Culturel

Golbey 88190 Vosges Grand Est



During this outing, Sébastien HERMANN, a qualified naturopath, will teach you how to recognize, harvest and use wild plants found close to home, with the possibility of tackling other natural health topics.

Registration by telephone.

Durante esta salida, Sébastien HERMANN, naturópata titulado, le enseñará a reconocer, recolectar y utilizar las plantas silvestres que se encuentran cerca de casa, con la posibilidad de abordar otros temas de salud natural.

Inscripciones por teléfono.

Sébastien HERMANN, diplomierter Naturheilpraktiker, schlägt Ihnen vor, während dieses Ausflugs zu lernen, wie man wilde Pflanzen, die man in der Nähe findet, erkennt, sammelt und verwendet, mit der Möglichkeit, andere natürliche Gesundheitsthemen anzusprechen.

Anmeldung per Telefon.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-04 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION