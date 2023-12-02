Marché de noël 2 rue Gaston IV le Croisé Morlaàs, 2 décembre 2023, Morlaàs.

Morlaàs,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Une jolie sélection de créateurs, artisans, artistes locaux seront présents pour vos achats de Noël. Le Père Noël viendra rendre visite et poser pour quelques photos souvenirs..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 19:00:00. EUR.

2 rue Gaston IV le Croisé La fabrique aux jolis mômes

Morlaàs 64160 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A lovely selection of local designers, craftsmen and artists will be on hand for your Christmas shopping. Santa Claus will be visiting and posing for some souvenir photos.

Una exquisita selección de diseñadores, artesanos y artistas locales estará a su disposición para ayudarle con sus compras navideñas. Papá Noel nos visitará y posará para algunas fotos de recuerdo.

Eine hübsche Auswahl an lokalen Designern, Handwerkern und Künstlern wird für Ihre Weihnachtseinkäufe bereitstehen. Der Weihnachtsmann wird Sie besuchen und für einige Erinnerungsfotos posieren.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-02 par OT COTEAUX BEARN MADIRAN