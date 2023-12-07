Chorale Matou Gospel 2 Rue Franklin Roosevelt Montargis, 7 décembre 2023, Montargis.

Montargis,Loiret

Les Matou Gospel dans un répertoire qui mêle Negro Spiritual, Gospel mais aussi Rythm’n’ blues et Soul music..

2023-12-07 fin : 2023-12-07 . 15 EUR.

2 Rue Franklin Roosevelt

Montargis 45200 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire



Les Matou Gospel in a repertoire mixing Negro Spiritual, Gospel but also Rhythm?n? blues and Soul music.

Les Matou Gospel tocan un repertorio que combina Negro Spiritual, Gospel, Rhythm?n? blues y música Soul.

Die Matou Gospel haben ein Repertoire, das Negro Spiritual, Gospel, aber auch Rythm?n? Blues und Soul Music miteinander verbindet.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-04 par OT MONTARGIS