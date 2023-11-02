Mes p’tites applis : Oh ! Mon chapeau 2 Rue Franklin Roosevelt Montargis, 2 novembre 2023, Montargis.

Montargis,Loiret

Découvrez le livre pop-up et l’application Oh ! Mon chapeau d’après Anouck Boisrobert et Louis Rigaud..

2023-11-02 fin : 2023-11-02 17:15:00. .

2 Rue Franklin Roosevelt

Montargis 45200 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire



Discover the Oh! mon chapeau pop-up book and app, based on Anouck Boisrobert and Louis Rigaud.

Descubre el libro pop-up y la aplicación Oh! mon chapeau de Anouck Boisrobert y Louis Rigaud.

Entdecken Sie das Pop-up-Buch und die App Oh! Mein Hut nach Anouck Boisrobert und Louis Rigaud.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-23 par OT MONTARGIS