Concert Gospel « Sister Nat en trio » 2 rue du Prieuré Pontorson, 27 juillet 2023, Pontorson.

Pontorson,Manche

Sister Nat s’est produite dans plus de 700 lieux dans toute la France depuis 20 ans.

Riche d’un extraordinaire parcours de comédienne (jouant dès l’âge de 8 ans dans des productions du célèbre Peter Brook, …) elle se consacre en 2001 à la musique Gospel. Elle rencontre très vite un public nombreux dans toute le France qui la surnomme la Môme Gospel pour son interprétation prégnante. Elle partage également des narrations marquantes, sensibles ou humoristiques qui vous plonge dans l’âme de ces chants sacrés…

Elle se produira en TRIO avec le groupe les Etoiles du Gospel, trois voix harmonieuses qui tournent ensemble depuis de nombreuses années dans la communion, la ferveur et la Joie propre au Gospel.

Billetterie en ligne :

– www.reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com

– https://my.weezevent.com/sister-nat-gospel.

2023-07-27 20:00:00 fin : 2023-07-27 . .

2 rue du Prieuré ARDEVON

Pontorson 50170 Manche Normandie



Sister Nat ha actuado en más de 700 escenarios de toda Francia durante los últimos 20 años.

Tras una extraordinaria carrera como actriz (actuó en producciones del célebre Peter Brook desde los 8 años), la hermana Nat se dedicó a la música gospel en 2001. Pronto encontró un gran número de seguidores en toda Francia, que la apodaron « La Môme Gospel » por su poderosa interpretación. Además, comparte historias impactantes, sensibles o humorísticas que le sumergen en el alma de estos cantos sagrados…

Actuará en trío con el grupo Les Etoiles du Gospel, tres voces armoniosas que giran juntas desde hace muchos años en la comunión, el fervor y la alegría de la música Gospel.

Venta de entradas en línea:

– www.reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com

– https://my.weezevent.com/sister-nat-gospel

Sister Nat ist in den letzten 20 Jahren an über 700 Orten in ganz Frankreich aufgetreten.

Nach einer außergewöhnlichen Karriere als Schauspielerin (sie spielte bereits im Alter von 8 Jahren in Produktionen des berühmten Peter Brook, …) widmete sie sich 2001 der Gospelmusik. Sie trifft sehr schnell auf ein großes Publikum in ganz Frankreich, das sie aufgrund ihrer eindringlichen Interpretation die Môme Gospel nennt. Sie teilt auch markante, einfühlsame oder humorvolle Erzählungen, die Sie in die Seele dieser heiligen Gesänge eintauchen lassen…

Sie tritt im TRIO mit der Gruppe Les Etoiles du Gospel auf, drei harmonische Stimmen, die seit vielen Jahren gemeinsam in der Gemeinschaft, der Inbrunst und der Freude, die dem Gospel eigen ist, auftreten.

Online-Ticketverkauf :

– www.reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com

– https://my.weezevent.com/sister-nat-gospel

