CONCERT DU NOUVEL AN – ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE METZ 2 rue du Général Stuhl Bitche, 4 janvier 2024, Bitche.

Bitche,Moselle

Le Concert du Nouvel An de Madrid à Vienne, avec l’Orchestre national de Metz Grand-Est, est un événement musical exceptionnel pour célébrer l’arrivée de la nouvelle année.

Sous la direction musicale et artistique de David Reiland, il donne, avec ses 72 musiciens, près d’une centaine de concerts et représentations par an sur tout le territoire du Grand Est, sa région d’attache, mais aussi en France et à l’étranger.

L’Orchestre national de Metz vous propose son traditionnel concert du nouvel an avec, au programme de cette édition, une sélection éclectique de compositeurs, allant d’Albéniz et de Falla à Bernstein, Chabrier, Penella, Johann Strauss II et Josef Strauss.

Des mélodies envoûtantes de l’Espagne aux valses gracieuses de Vienne.

Voir le programme complet ici https://www.ville-bitche.fr/Agenda/Concert-Nouvel-An-Orchestre-national-Metz-00224.html.. Tout public

Jeudi 2024-01-04 20:00:00 fin : 2024-01-04 22:00:00. 25 EUR.

2 rue du Général Stuhl Espace Cassin

Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est



The New Year’s Concert from Madrid to Vienna, with the Orchestre national de Metz Grand-Est, is an exceptional musical event to celebrate the arrival of the New Year.

Under the musical and artistic direction of David Reiland, the 72-strong orchestra gives nearly a hundred concerts and performances a year throughout the Grand Est region, as well as in France and abroad.

The Orchestre national de Metz presents its traditional New Year’s concert, featuring an eclectic selection of composers from Albéniz and de Falla to Bernstein, Chabrier, Penella, Johann Strauss II and Josef Strauss.

From the haunting melodies of Spain to the graceful waltzes of Vienna.

See the full program here https://www.ville-bitche.fr/Agenda/Concert-Nouvel-An-Orchestre-national-Metz-00224.html.

El Concierto de Año Nuevo de Madrid en Viena, con la Orquesta Nacional de Metz Grand-Est, es un acontecimiento musical excepcional para celebrar la llegada del Año Nuevo.

Bajo la dirección musical y artística de David Reiland, esta orquesta de 72 músicos ofrece cerca de un centenar de conciertos y actuaciones al año en todo el Grand-Est, su región de origen, así como en Francia y en el extranjero.

La Orquesta Nacional de Metz presenta su tradicional concierto de Año Nuevo, con una ecléctica selección de compositores, desde Albéniz y de Falla hasta Bernstein, Chabrier, Penella, Johann Strauss II y Josef Strauss.

De las inquietantes melodías de España a los elegantes valses de Viena.

Consulte el programa completo aquí https://www.ville-bitche.fr/Agenda/Concert-Nouvel-An-Orchestre-national-Metz-00224.html.

Das Neujahrskonzert von Madrid nach Wien mit dem Orchestre national de Metz Grand-Est ist ein außergewöhnliches musikalisches Ereignis, um das neue Jahr zu feiern.

Unter der musikalischen und künstlerischen Leitung von David Reiland gibt das Orchester mit seinen 72 Musikern jährlich fast 100 Konzerte und Aufführungen in der gesamten Region Grand Est, seiner Heimatregion, aber auch in Frankreich und im Ausland.

Das Orchestre national de Metz bietet Ihnen sein traditionelles Neujahrskonzert an. Auf dem Programm steht diesmal eine eklektische Auswahl an Komponisten, die von Albéniz und de Falla bis hin zu Bernstein, Chabrier, Penella, Johann Strauss II und Josef Strauss reicht.

Von betörenden Melodien aus Spanien bis hin zu anmutigen Walzern aus Wien.

Sehen Sie das vollständige Programm hier https://www.ville-bitche.fr/Agenda/Concert-Nouvel-An-Orchestre-national-Metz-00224.html.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-15 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE