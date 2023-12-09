SÉANCE DE CINÉMA – HUNGER GAMES LA BALLADE DU SERPENT ET DE L’OISEAU CHANTEUR 2 rue du Général Stuhl Bitche, 9 décembre 2023, Bitche.

Bitche,Moselle

Avec l’association CinéLigue CRAVLOR (Centre Régional Audio-Visuel de Lorraine), la ville de Bitche propose la projection du film d’action réalisé par Francis Lawrence (Etats-Unis, 2 h 38).

Synopsis : Le jeune Coriolanus est le dernier espoir de sa lignée, la famille Snow autrefois riche et fière est aujourd’hui tombée en disgrâce dans un Capitole d’après-guerre. À l’approche des 10ème HUNGER GAMES, il est assigné à contrecœur à être le mentor de Lucy Gray Baird, une tribut originaire du District 12, le plus pauvre et le plus méprisé de Panem. Le charme de Lucy Gray ayant captivé le public, Snow y voit l’opportunité de changer son destin, et va s’allier à elle pour faire pencher le sort en leur faveur. Luttant contre ses instincts, déchiré entre le bien et le mal, Snow se lance dans une course contre la montre pour survivre et découvrir s’il deviendra finalement un oiseau chanteur ou un serpent.

Achat des billets sur place en espèces, en CB ou en chèque. Vente de pop-corn et boissons.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-09 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 22:00:00. 6 EUR.

2 rue du Général Stuhl Espace Cassin

Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est



In partnership with CinéLigue CRAVLOR (Centre Régional Audio-Visuel de Lorraine), the town of Bitche is offering a screening of the action film directed by Francis Lawrence (USA, 2 h 38).

Synopsis: Young Coriolanus is the last hope of his lineage, as the once proud and wealthy Snow family has fallen from grace in post-war Capitol Hill. As the 10th HUNGER GAMES approaches, he is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, a tributary from District 12, Panem?s poorest and most despised. With Lucy Gray?s charm captivating the public, Snow sees an opportunity to change his destiny, and joins forces with her to tip the scales in their favor. Fighting against his instincts, torn between good and evil, Snow races against time to survive and find out whether he will become a songbird or a snake.

Tickets may be purchased on site by cash, credit card or cheque. Popcorn and drinks on sale.

En colaboración con la asociación CinéLigue CRAVLOR (Centre Régional Audio-Visuel de Lorraine), la ciudad de Bitche proyecta la película de acción dirigida por Francis Lawrence (EE.UU., 2 h 38 min).

Sinopsis: El joven Coriolanus es la última esperanza de su linaje. La antaño orgullosa y adinerada familia Snow ha caído en desgracia en el Capitolio de posguerra. A medida que se acerca la décima edición de LOS JUEGOS DEL HAMBRE, es asignado a regañadientes como mentor de Lucy Gray Baird, una tributaria del Distrito 12, el más pobre y despreciado de Panem. Con el encanto de Lucy Gray cautivando al público, Snow ve la oportunidad de cambiar su destino, y une fuerzas con ella para inclinar la balanza a su favor. Luchando contra sus instintos, dividido entre el bien y el mal, Snow corre contrarreloj para sobrevivir y descubrir si al final se convertirá en un pájaro cantor o en una serpiente.

Las entradas pueden adquirirse in situ en efectivo, con tarjeta de crédito o cheque. Venta de palomitas y bebidas.

Zusammen mit dem Verein CinéLigue CRAVLOR (Centre Régional Audio-Visuel de Lorraine) bietet die Stadt Bitche die Vorführung des Actionfilms unter der Regie von Francis Lawrence (USA, 2 Stunden 38 Minuten) an.

Inhalt: Der junge Coriolanus ist die letzte Hoffnung seiner Linie. Die einst reiche und stolze Familie Snow ist heute in einem Kapitol der Nachkriegszeit in Ungnade gefallen. HUNGER GAMES wird er widerwillig zum Mentor von Lucy Gray Baird, einem Tribut aus Distrikt 12, dem ärmsten und verachtetsten Bezirk von Panem, bestimmt. Da Lucy Grays Charme die Öffentlichkeit in ihren Bann gezogen hat, sieht Snow die Chance, sein Schicksal zu ändern, und verbündet sich mit ihr, um das Schicksal zu ihren Gunsten zu wenden. Snow, der gegen seine Instinkte kämpft und zwischen Gut und Böse hin- und hergerissen ist, beginnt einen Wettlauf gegen die Zeit, um zu überleben und herauszufinden, ob er am Ende ein Singvogel oder eine Schlange sein wird.

Kauf von Eintrittskarten vor Ort in bar, mit Kreditkarte oder Scheck. Verkauf von Popcorn und Getränken.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-24 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE