SÉANCE DE CINÉMA – LES TROLLS 3 2 rue du Général Stuhl Bitche, 4 décembre 2023, Bitche.

Avec l’association CinéLigue CRAVLOR (Centre Régional Audio-Visuel de Lorraine), la ville de Bitche propose la projection Les Trolls 3, réalisé par Tim Heitz, Walt Dohrn

SYNOPSIS : Après deux films à se tourner autour pour finalement tomber dans les bras l’un de l’autre, Poppy et Branch sont officiellement en couple ! Alors qu’ils n’ont plus de secrets l’un pour l’autre, Poppy fait une découverte incroyable relative au passé de Branch. À l’époque, avec ses quatre frères, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce et Clay, ils formaient le Boys Band le plus en vogue du moment, les BroZone. Alors qu’il n’était qu’un enfant, le groupe s’est séparé, tout comme la famille et depuis Branch n’a jamais revu ses frères.

Mais quand Floyd, l’ainé de la fratrie est enlevé par les pires crapules des stars de la Pop, Velvet et Veneer, qui en veulent à son talent musical, Branch et Poppy vont se lancer dans une aventure poignante et bouleversante afin de réunir les frères ennemis et sauver Floyd d’un sort encore plus funeste que celui de vivre dans les oubliettes de la Pop Culture.

Achat des billets sur place en espèces, en CB ou en chèque. Vente de pop-corn et boissons.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-09 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 22:00:00. 5.5 EUR.

2 rue du Général Stuhl Espace Cassin

Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est



Together with the CinéLigue CRAVLOR association (Centre Régional Audio-Visuel de Lorraine), the town of Bitche is offering a screening of Les Trolls 3, directed by Tim Heitz, Walt Dohrn

SYNOPSIS: After two films of circling each other and finally falling into each other?s arms, Poppy and Branch are officially a couple! Now that they have no secrets from each other, Poppy makes an incredible discovery about Branch?s past. Back in the day, he and his four brothers, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay, formed the hottest Boys Band of the moment, the BroZones. When he was just a child, the band split up, as did the family, and Branch has never seen his brothers since.

But when Floyd, the eldest of the siblings, is kidnapped by pop star scoundrels Velvet and Veneer, who have a grudge against his musical talent, Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing adventure to reunite the enemy brothers and save Floyd from a fate even worse than living in the dungeons of Pop Culture.

Tickets may be purchased on site by cash, credit card or cheque. Popcorn and drinks on sale.

Con la asociación CinéLigue CRAVLOR (Centre Régional Audio-Visuel de Lorraine), la ciudad de Bitche proyecta Les Trolls 3, dirigida por Tim Heitz, Walt Dohrn

SINOPSIS: Después de dos películas dando vueltas el uno alrededor del otro y finalmente cayendo en los brazos del otro, ¡Poppy y Branch son oficialmente pareja! Ahora que ya no tienen secretos el uno para el otro, Poppy hace un increíble descubrimiento sobre el pasado de Branch. En su día, él y sus cuatro hermanos, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce y Clay, formaron la banda de chicos de moda del momento, los BroZones. Cuando era sólo un niño, la banda se separó, al igual que la familia, y Branch no ha vuelto a ver a sus hermanos desde entonces.

Pero cuando Floyd, el mayor de los hermanos, es secuestrado por las peores estrellas del pop, Velvet y Veneer, que buscan su talento musical, Branch y Poppy se embarcan en una conmovedora aventura para reunir a los hermanos enemigos y salvar a Floyd de un destino aún peor que vivir en el basurero de la cultura pop.

Las entradas pueden adquirirse in situ en efectivo, con tarjeta de crédito o cheque. Venta de palomitas y bebidas.

Zusammen mit dem Verein CinéLigue CRAVLOR (Centre Régional Audio-Visuel de Lorraine) bietet die Stadt Bitche die Vorführung Les Trolls 3 an, unter der Regie von Tim Heitz, Walt Dohrn

SYNOPSIS: Nach zwei Filmen, in denen sie sich gegenseitig umkreisten und schließlich in die Arme fielen, sind Poppy und Branch nun offiziell ein Paar! Als sie keine Geheimnisse mehr voreinander haben, macht Poppy eine unglaubliche Entdeckung über Branchs Vergangenheit. Zusammen mit seinen vier Brüdern Floyd, John Dory, Spruce und Clay bildeten sie damals die angesagteste Boygroup der Welt, die BroZone. Als er noch ein Kind war, löste sich die Band und die Familie auf und Branch hat seine Brüder seitdem nie wieder gesehen.

Doch als Floyd, der älteste der Geschwister, von den schlimmsten Schurken der Popstars, Velvet und Veneer, entführt wird, die es auf sein musikalisches Talent abgesehen haben, begeben sich Branch und Poppy auf ein ergreifendes und erschütterndes Abenteuer, um die verfeindeten Brüder wieder zu vereinen und Floyd vor einem noch schlimmeren Schicksal zu bewahren als dem, in den Mülleimern der Popkultur zu leben.

Kartenkauf vor Ort in bar, mit EC-Karte oder Scheck. Verkauf von Popcorn und Getränken.

