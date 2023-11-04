OPÉRATION CINÉ – MA DIFFÉRENCE, MON SPORT 2 rue du Général Stuhl Bitche, 4 novembre 2023, Bitche.

La ville de Bitche organise avec Cinéligue CRAVLOR une opération d’échanges pour promouvoir la différence et le sport à travers le cinéma. Cette journée sera placée sous le signe de l’échange et du soutien aux personnes qui, malgré leurs handicaps, pratiquent un sport et parfois à haut niveau. L’Opération Ciné « Ma différence, mon sport » a pour objectif de promouvoir la différence et le sport à travers le cinéma.

Au programme :

14h00 : Rencontre avec Michel Munsch et Florent François athlète de haut niveau pour l’un et arbitre handisport pour l’autre

15h30 : Présentation du Conseil départemental d’Handisport

16h00 : Projection du Film « De toutes nos Forces »

17h30 : Moment d’échange et de débat. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-04 14:00:00 fin : 2023-11-04 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

2 rue du Général Stuhl Espace Cassin

Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est



The town of Bitche and Cinéligue CRAVLOR are organizing an exchange event to promote difference and sport through cinema. The theme of the day will be exchange and support for people who, despite their disabilities, play sports, sometimes at a high level. Opération Ciné « Ma différence, mon sport » aims to promote difference and sport through cinema.

On the program:

2:00 pm: Meeting with Michel Munsch and Florent François, one a top-level athlete and the other a disabled sports referee

3:30 pm: Presentation of the Conseil départemental d?Handisport

4:00 pm: Screening of the film « De toutes nos Forces

5:30 pm: Time for discussion and debate

La ciudad de Bitche y Cinéligue CRAVLOR organizan una jornada de intercambio para promover la diferencia y el deporte a través del cine. El objetivo de la jornada es promover los intercambios y el apoyo a las personas que, a pesar de su discapacidad, practican deporte, a veces a un alto nivel. La Operación Ciné « Mi diferencia, mi deporte » pretende promover la diferencia y el deporte a través del cine.

En el programa:

14.00 h: Encuentro con Michel Munsch y Florent François, uno deportista de alto nivel y el otro árbitro deportivo discapacitado

15.30 h: Presentación del Consejo Departamental de Handisport

16.00 h: Proyección de la película « De toutes nos forces » (Con todas nuestras fuerzas)

17:30: Tiempo para la discusión y el debate

Die Stadt Bitche organisiert zusammen mit Cinéligue CRAVLOR eine Austauschaktion, um den Unterschied und den Sport durch das Kino zu fördern. Dieser Tag steht im Zeichen des Austauschs und der Unterstützung von Menschen, die trotz ihrer Behinderungen Sport treiben, manchmal sogar auf hohem Niveau. Die Operation Cinéma « Ma différence, mon sport » (Mein Unterschied, mein Sport) hat zum Ziel, den Unterschied und den Sport durch das Kino zu fördern.

Auf dem Programm stehen

14.00 Uhr: Treffen mit Michel Munsch und Florent François Leistungssportler für den einen und Schiedsrichter für den anderen Behindertensportler für den anderen

15:30 Uhr: Vorstellung des Conseil départemental d’Handisport (Rat für Behindertensport)

16.00 Uhr: Vorführung des Films « De toutes nos Forces » (Mit aller Kraft)

17.30 Uhr: Zeit für Austausch und Diskussion

