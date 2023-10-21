GRAND SHOW DE CATCH 2 rue du Général Stuhl Bitche, 21 octobre 2023, Bitche.

Bitche,Moselle

Venez vous amuser le temps d’une soirée au Grand Show de Catch!

Au programme : Plus de 2h de spectacle avec 15 catcheurs et catcheuses, 6 combats passionnants incluant un match féminin, un match en équipe, et un match de championnat d’Europe !

Ouverture des portes à partir de 19h.

Réservation au Local Hype Trike situé au 13 rue Général de Gaulle à Bitche ou au bureau de tabac Hoellinger Catherine situé au 63 Rue Saint-Augustin à Bitche, ou directement le soir-même à l’Espace Cassin à Bitche.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-21 19:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 22:00:00. 12 EUR.

2 rue du Général Stuhl Espace Cassin

Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est



Come and enjoy an evening at the Grand Show de Catch!

On the program: Over 2 hours of entertainment with 15 male and female wrestlers, 6 exciting matches including a women?s match, a team match, and a European championship match!

Doors open at 7pm.

Reservations at Local Hype Trike, 13 rue Général de Gaulle, Bitche, or at Hoellinger Catherine, 63 Rue Saint-Augustin, Bitche, or directly at Espace Cassin, Bitche, on the evening of the show.

¡Venga a disfrutar de una velada en el Grand Show de Catch!

En el programa: Más de 2 horas de espectáculo con 15 luchadores y luchadoras, 6 emocionantes combates, incluyendo un combate femenino, un combate por equipos y un combate por el Campeonato de Europa

Apertura de puertas a las 19:00 horas.

Reservas en Local Hype Trike, 13 rue Général de Gaulle, Bitche, o en el estanco Hoellinger Catherine, 63 rue Saint-Augustin, Bitche, o directamente en Espace Cassin, Bitche, la noche del espectáculo.

Erleben Sie einen Abend lang die große Catch-Show!

Auf dem Programm stehen: Über 2 Stunden Show mit 15 Wrestlern und Wrestlerinnen, 6 spannende Kämpfe, darunter ein Frauenkampf, ein Teamkampf und ein Europameisterschaftskampf!

Einlass ab 19 Uhr.

Reservierungen im Local Hype Trike in 13 rue Général de Gaulle in Bitche oder im Tabakladen Hoellinger Catherine in 63 Rue Saint-Augustin in Bitche oder direkt am selben Abend im Espace Cassin in Bitche.

