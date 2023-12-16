Lecture de conte 2 Rue du Général Duportail Pithiviers, 4 décembre 2023, Pithiviers.

Pithiviers,Loiret

Lecture du conte « Father Christmas needs a wee ! » de Nicholas Allan.

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 . EUR.

2 Rue du Général Duportail

Pithiviers 45300 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire



Reading of the story « Father Christmas needs a wee! » by Nicholas Allan

Lectura del cuento « Papá Noel necesita un pipí » de Nicholas Allan

Lesung der Erzählung « Father Christmas needs a wee! » von Nicholas Allan

