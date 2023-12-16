Lecture de conte 2 Rue du Général Duportail Pithiviers
Lecture de conte 2 Rue du Général Duportail Pithiviers, 4 décembre 2023, Pithiviers.
Pithiviers,Loiret
Lecture du conte « Father Christmas needs a wee ! » de Nicholas Allan.
2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 . EUR.
2 Rue du Général Duportail
Pithiviers 45300 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire
Reading of the story « Father Christmas needs a wee! » by Nicholas Allan
Lectura del cuento « Papá Noel necesita un pipí » de Nicholas Allan
Lesung der Erzählung « Father Christmas needs a wee! » von Nicholas Allan
