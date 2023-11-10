Exposition photographique. » L’or des mers 1″ d’Olivier Mériel. 2 rue du Croiseur Montcalm Port-en-Bessin-Huppain, 10 novembre 2023, Port-en-Bessin-Huppain.

Port-en-Bessin-Huppain,Calvados

Olivier Mériel est né à Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer en Normandie en 1955. Il pratique depuis presque 40 ans la photographie noir et blanc argentique à l’aide de chambres photographiques grands formats. Son travail repose depuis toujours sur le dialogue entre l’ombre et la lumière. Il n’est pas de ces photographes qui courent le monde à la recherche de sujets spectaculaires. Les siens sont de plus, simples, intérieurs, des paysages inhabités…mais en apparence, car dans son travail un mystère est là, on ne sait pas si on est dans le réel ou l’irréel, et on peut très bien glisser dans l’un ou dans l’autre.

La photographie est pour lui un engagement artistique profond. L’Art est la métaphysique de l’homme. C’est l’espace intérieur qui lui permet de communier avec l’invisible. Une fois que la prise de vue est faite, il regagne sa chambre noire pour retrouver la lumière. Pour lui, la recherche en laboratoire est fondamentale. C’est elle qui va parachever sa recherche de la lumière. Il voit cela d’un point de vue musical, le négatif étant la partition, et le tirage l’interprétation.

Son travail a fait l’objet de nombreuses parutions et expositions en France et à l’étranger.

( Travail sur l’Irlande, l’Islande, l’Ecosse, la Normandie, la Sicile, la Toscane, la Norvège, les Iles Anglo-Normandes, la Serbie…).

Vendredi 2023-11-10 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-01 18:00:00. .

2 rue du Croiseur Montcalm centre culturel Léopold Sédar Senghor

Port-en-Bessin-Huppain 14520 Calvados Normandie



Olivier Mériel was born in Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer, Normandy, in 1955. For almost 40 years, he has been practicing black-and-white silver photography using large-format cameras. His work has always been based on the dialogue between light and shadow. He is not one of those photographers who travel the world in search of spectacular subjects. His are simple, interior, uninhabited landscapes… but only in appearance, because in his work there’s a mystery: you don’t know whether you’re in the real or the unreal, and you can very well slip into one or the other.

For him, photography is a profound artistic commitment. Art is man’s metaphysics. It’s the inner space that allows him to commune with the invisible. Once the shot has been taken, he returns to his darkroom to rediscover the light. For him, laboratory research is fundamental. It completes his search for light. He sees it from a musical point of view, the negative being the score, and the print the interpretation.

His work has been the subject of numerous publications and exhibitions in France and abroad.

( Work on Ireland, Iceland, Scotland, Normandy, Sicily, Tuscany, Norway, Channel Islands, Serbia…)

Olivier Mériel nació en Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer (Normandía) en 1955. Desde hace casi 40 años, realiza fotografías en blanco y negro a base de plata con cámaras de gran formato. Su trabajo siempre se ha basado en el diálogo entre la luz y la sombra. No es uno de esos fotógrafos que recorren el mundo en busca de temas espectaculares. Los suyos son paisajes sencillos, interiores, deshabitados… pero sólo en apariencia, porque en su obra hay un misterio: no sabes si estás en lo real o en lo irreal, y puedes deslizarte muy fácilmente hacia uno u otro lado.

Para él, la fotografía es un profundo compromiso artístico. El arte es la metafísica del hombre. Es el espacio interior que le permite entrar en comunión con lo invisible. Una vez realizada la toma, vuelve a su cuarto oscuro para redescubrir la luz. Para él, la investigación de laboratorio es fundamental. Completa su búsqueda de la luz. Lo concibe desde un punto de vista musical: el negativo es la partitura y la impresión, la interpretación.

Su obra ha sido objeto de numerosas publicaciones y exposiciones en Francia y en el extranjero.

( Trabajos sobre Irlanda, Islandia, Escocia, Normandía, Sicilia, Toscana, Noruega, las Islas Anglonormandas, Serbia…)

Olivier Mériel wurde 1955 in Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer in der Normandie geboren. Er praktiziert seit fast 40 Jahren die analoge Schwarz-Weiß-Fotografie mithilfe von großformatigen Fotokammern. Seine Arbeit beruht seit jeher auf dem Dialog zwischen Licht und Schatten. Er gehört nicht zu den Fotografen, die auf der Suche nach spektakulären Motiven um die Welt reisen. Seine sind darüber hinaus einfach, innerlich, unbewohnte Landschaften… aber nur scheinbar, denn in seiner Arbeit ist ein Geheimnis vorhanden, man weiß nicht, ob man sich im Realen oder im Irrealen befindet, und man kann sehr wohl in das eine oder das andere abgleiten.

Die Fotografie ist für ihn eine tiefe künstlerische Verpflichtung. Die Kunst ist die Metaphysik des Menschen. Sie ist der innere Raum, der es ihm ermöglicht, mit dem Unsichtbaren zu kommunizieren. Sobald die Aufnahme gemacht ist, begibt er sich wieder in seine Dunkelkammer, um das Licht zu finden. Für ihn ist die Forschung im Labor von grundlegender Bedeutung. Sie ist es, die seine Suche nach dem Licht vervollständigt. Er sieht das Ganze von einem musikalischen Standpunkt aus: Das Negativ ist die Partitur und der Abzug die Interpretation.

Seine Arbeit war Gegenstand zahlreicher Veröffentlichungen und Ausstellungen in Frankreich und im Ausland.

( Arbeiten über Irland, Island, Schottland, die Normandie, Sizilien, die Toskana, Norwegen, die Kanalinseln, Serbien…)

