EXPOSITION HISTOIRE, SPORT ET CITOYENNETÉ 2 rue du Collège Phalsbourg, 9 octobre 2023, Phalsbourg.

Phalsbourg,Moselle

Cette exposition de la CASDEN, proposera un récit exceptionnel sur 125 ans d’histoire autour de sportives et sportifs d’exception ! Des jeux olympiques d’Athènes de 1896 aux jeux olympiques et paralympiques de Paris 2024 !. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-10-09 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

2 rue du Collège

Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est



This CASDEN exhibition, will offer an exceptional account of 125 years of history around exceptional sportsmen and women! From the 1896 Athens Olympic Games to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games!

Esta exposición de CASDEN ofrecerá un excepcional relato de 125 años de historia basado en deportistas excepcionales Desde los Juegos Olímpicos de Atenas de 1896 hasta los Juegos Olímpicos y Paralímpicos de París 2024

Diese Ausstellung der CASDEN bietet eine außergewöhnliche Erzählung über 125 Jahre Geschichte rund um außergewöhnliche Sportlerinnen und Sportler! Von den Olympischen Spielen 1896 in Athen bis zu den Olympischen und Paralympischen Spielen 2024 in Paris!

