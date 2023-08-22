Visite de la brasserie Cath’ & dégustation 2 Rue des Galips Capbreton, 22 août 2023, Capbreton.

Capbreton,Landes

Producteurs de Bière Artisanale à Capbreton, nous vous faisons découvrir le brassage de la bière tout en visitant les installations, du brassage à l’embouteillage.

Afin d’apprécier nos produits, une dégustation s’impose !.

2 Rue des Galips Brasserie Cath’

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As producers of artisanal beer in Capbreton, we invite you to discover the brewing process and visit our facilities, from brewing to bottling.

To really appreciate our products, a tasting is a must!

Como productores de cerveza artesanal en Capbreton, nos gustaría mostrarle cómo se elabora la cerveza y hacerle un recorrido por nuestras instalaciones, desde la fabricación hasta el embotellado.

Para apreciar realmente nuestros productos, ¡no puede faltar una degustación!

Als Produzenten von handwerklich hergestelltem Bier in Capbreton zeigen wir Ihnen das Brauen von Bier, während Sie die Anlagen vom Brauen bis zur Abfüllung besichtigen.

Um unsere Produkte richtig einschätzen zu können, bietet sich eine Verkostung an!

