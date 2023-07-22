Monolith 2 Rue de l’Hippodrome Lessay, 22 juillet 2023, Lessay.

Lessay,Manche

WELCOME TO THE ABYSS !

Il est l’heure pour tous de plonger dans une brèche temporelle. Une faille proche des plus grands tréfonds marins de la côte Ouest.

————————————

Inachevé – 25 kW.

Techno to Acid.

Mapping & Show Light.

21h -8h.

———————————————

Nokey – Techno.

Ultimatom – Live Percussions.

Zika – Techno.

DICA vs Antidot – Acid Techno Live.

Epidemie – Acid Tekno.

Adoc – Acid Mentalcore Live.

Jean Terechkova – Early Hardstyle..

2023-07-22 21:00:00 fin : 2023-07-22 07:30:00. .

2 Rue de l’Hippodrome Salle des fêtes

Lessay 50430 Manche Normandie



WELCOME TO THE ABYSS!

It’s time for everyone to dive into a temporal rift. A rift close to the deepest ocean on the West Coast.

????????????

Unfinished – 25 kW.

Techno to Acid.

Mapping & Show Light.

9pm – 8am.

???????????????

Nokey – Techno.

Ultimatom – Live Percussions.

Zika – Techno.

DICA vs Antidot – Acid Techno Live.

Epidemie – Acid Tekno.

Adoc – Acid Mentalcore Live.

Jean Terechkova – Early Hardstyle.

BIENVENIDO AL ABISMO

Es hora de que todos se sumerjan en una grieta en el tiempo. Una grieta cercana al océano más profundo de la Costa Oeste.

????????????

Inacabado – 25 kW.

De Techno a Acid.

Mapping y Show Light.

21.00 h – 8.00 h.

???????????????

Nokey – Techno.

Ultimatom – Percusiones en directo.

Zika – Techno.

DICA vs Antidot – Techno ácido en directo.

Epidemie – Acid Tekno.

Adoc – Acid Mentalcore en directo.

Jean Terechkova – Hardstyle temprano.

WELCOME TO THE ABYSS!

Es ist Zeit für alle, in eine Zeitspalte zu tauchen. Ein Spalt in der Nähe der größten Meerestiefen an der Westküste.

????????????

Unvollendet – 25 kW.

Techno bis Acid.

Mapping & Show Light.

21:00 – 8:00 Uhr.

???????????????

Nokey – Techno.

Ultimatom – Live Percussions.

Zika – Techno.

DICA vs. Antidot – Acid Techno Live.

Epidemie – Acid Tekno.

Adoc – Acid Mentalcore Live.

Jean Terechkova – Early Hardstyle.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-02 par Côte Ouest Centre Manche