Spectacle « The Attic Family » à Rétonval 2 Rue de la Ventilette, 9 mai 2023, Rétonval.

18h30 – Rendez-vous au terrain de sport pour admirer un spectacle familial donné par la compagnie « The Wood Sisters »

Durée : 50 min – Gratuit – Tout public dès 7 ans

Scénario :

Once upon a time, in England, there was an old, old, old, old, old, old family …

Il était une fois, en Angleterre … THE ATTIC FAMILY !

Extirpés de leur grenier poussiéreux, 6 revenants Britishs, à l’allure improbable, l’air ahuri et peu commode, viennent nous rendre une petit visite. The Attic Family, le portrait sans pudeur d’une famille étrangement macabre mais atttachant et plein d’humour.

Un ballet théâtral tout public à partir de 7 ans

So charming !

Infos : 06 80 73 76 78 (Samuel) / 02 35 93 76 10 (mairie).

2023-05-09 à 18:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-09 20:00:00. .

2 Rue de la Ventilette

Rétonval 76340 Seine-Maritime Normandie



18h30 ? Meet at the sports field to admire a family show given by the company « The Wood Sisters »

Duration: 50 min – Free ? All public from 7 years old

Scenario :

Once upon a time, in England, there was an old, old, old, old family?

Once upon a time, in England ? THE ATTIC FAMILY !

Extracted from their dusty attic, 6 British revenants, with an improbable look, a bewildered and uncomfortable air, come to pay us a little visit. The Attic Family, a shameless portrait of a strangely macabre but attractive and humorous family.

A theatrical ballet for all audiences from 7 years old

So charming !

Information : 06 80 73 76 78 (Samuel) / 02 35 93 76 10 (town hall)

18h30 ? Cita en el campo de deportes para admirar un espectáculo familiar a cargo de la compañía « The Wood Sisters »

Duración: 50 min – Gratuito ? Todo el público a partir de 7 años

Escenario :

Érase una vez, en Inglaterra, una vieja, vieja, vieja, vieja familia ?

Érase una vez, en Inglaterra ? ¡LA FAMILIA DEL ÁTICO!

Extraídos de su polvoriento desván, 6 revenants británicos, con una mirada inverosímil, un aire desconcertado e incómodo, vienen a hacernos una pequeña visita. The Attic Family, un retrato descarado de una familia extrañamente macabra pero atractiva y llena de humor.

Un ballet teatral para todos los públicos a partir de 7 años

¡Tan encantador !

Información: 06 80 73 76 78 (Samuel) / 02 35 93 76 10 (ayuntamiento)

18h30 ? Wir treffen uns auf dem Sportplatz, um eine Familienshow der Gruppe « The Wood Sisters » zu sehen

Dauer: 50 min – Kostenlos ? Für alle ab 7 Jahren

Szenario:

Once upon a time, in England, there was an old, old, old, old, old family?

Es war einmal, in England ? THE ATTIC FAMILY!

Von ihrem staubigen Dachboden geholt, kommen 6 britische Wiedergänger mit unwahrscheinlichem Aussehen, verängstigten und unbequemen Gesichtern zu einem kleinen Besuch. The Attic Family ist ein schamloses Porträt einer seltsam makabren, aber atttachanten und humorvollen Familie.

Ein Theaterballett für alle Zuschauer ab 7 Jahren

So charmant!

Infos: 06 80 73 76 78 (Samuel) / 02 35 93 76 10 (Rathaus)

