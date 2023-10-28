Concert – Luma Project 2 Rue de la Vau Saint Jacques Parthenay, 28 octobre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Luma Project, Groupe bordelais de Mystic Rock évoluant au carrefour du rock alt, de vibes prog et d’inspirations World. L’aventure Luma Project démarre en 2020 à Bordeaux, ses 4 membres ont alors des influences très différentes allant du Blues/Rock au Stoner en passant par des expériences Garage Psyché et World. Rapidement ils se trouvent une tanière au Studio Cadillac où ils pratiquent un Rock mystique, synthèse de ces influences. Hugo chanteur à la voix Blues/Rock s’accompagne d’une guitare mélodique auxquels se mêlent les riffs hypnotiques et les choeurs de Perro.Véritables locomotives du groove, Thom livre un mélange rythmé de basse Funk/Rock porté par Clément qui jongle entre hangdrum et batterie..

2 Rue de la Vau Saint Jacques Le Coupe Gorge

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Luma Project, Mystic Rock band from Bordeaux, evolving at the crossroads of alt rock, prog vibes and World inspirations. The Luma Project adventure began in Bordeaux in 2020, when its 4 members had very different influences, ranging from Blues/Rock to Stoner, via Garage Psyche and World experiments. They soon found a lair at Studio Cadillac, where they play a mystical rock, a synthesis of these influences. Hugo’s Blues/Rock vocals are accompanied by melodic guitar, hypnotic riffs and Perro’s backing vocals, while Thom delivers a rhythmic mix of Funk/Rock bass and Clément juggles hangdrum and drums.

Luma Project, banda de Rock Místico de Burdeos, evolucionando en la encrucijada del alt rock, las vibraciones prog y las inspiraciones World. La aventura de Luma Project comenzó en Burdeos en 2020, cuando sus 4 miembros tenían un amplio abanico de influencias, desde el Blues/Rock al Stoner, pasando por el Garage Psicodélico y los experimentos World. Pronto encontraron una guarida en Studio Cadillac, donde tocan un rock místico que es una síntesis de todas estas influencias. El cantante Hugo, con su voz de Blues/Rock, está acompañado por una guitarra melódica y los riffs y coros hipnóticos de Perro, mientras que Thom, una auténtica locomotora del groove, ofrece una mezcla rítmica de bajo Funk/Rock y Clément hace malabarismos con el hangdrum y la batería.

Luma Project ist eine Mystic Rock Band aus Bordeaux, die sich an der Schnittstelle von Alt-Rock, Prog-Vibes und Weltmusik bewegt. Das Abenteuer Luma Project begann 2020 in Bordeaux. Die vier Mitglieder hatten damals sehr unterschiedliche Einflüsse, die von Blues/Rock über Stoner bis hin zu Psychedelic Garage und World Experiences reichten. Schnell finden sie eine Höhle im Studio Cadillac, wo sie einen mystischen Rock praktizieren, eine Synthese aus diesen Einflüssen. Hugo, der Sänger mit der Blues/Rock-Stimme, wird von einer melodischen Gitarre begleitet, zu der sich die hypnotischen Riffs und der Chor von Perro gesellen. Thom, die wahren Groove-Lokomotiven, liefern eine rhythmische Mischung aus Funk/Rock-Bass, die von Clément getragen wird, der zwischen Hangdrum und Schlagzeug jongliert.

