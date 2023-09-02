Concert – Nathan Brenu 2 Rue de la Vau Saint Jacques Parthenay, 2 septembre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Nathan Brenu auteur-compositeur, interprète du groupe Gryphe et Nils L.L., peintre nantais, pour le concert dessiné « Nuits nantaises ». Du piano, de la guitare, du chant, fusains en live, accompagnant des textes originaux, entre sorties enragées et inspiration surréaliste.

Entre les compositions, viendront également quelques reprises de Brassens, de Brel, de Ferré ou du chanteur italien Fabrizio De Andre..

2 Rue de la Vau Saint Jacques Le Coupe Gorge

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Nathan Brenu, songwriter and performer with the group Gryphe, and Nils L.L., painter from Nantes, for the « Nuits nantaises » drawing concert. Live piano, guitar, vocals and charcoal accompany original texts, somewhere between enraged outbursts and surrealist inspiration.

Between compositions, there will also be covers of Brassens, Brel, Ferré and Italian singer Fabrizio De Andre.

Nathan Brenu, compositor e intérprete del grupo Gryphe, y Nils L.L., pintor de Nantes, para el concierto de dibujo « Nuits nantaises ». Piano, guitarra, voz y carboncillo en directo, acompañados de letras originales, a medio camino entre los arrebatos enfurecidos y la inspiración surrealista.

Entre las composiciones, también habrá versiones de Brassens, Brel, Ferré y del cantante italiano Fabrizio De Andre.

Nathan Brenu, Autor, Komponist und Interpret der Gruppe Gryphe, und Nils L.L., Maler aus Nantes, für das gezeichnete Konzert « Nuits nantaises ». Klavier, Gitarre, Gesang, Zeichenkohle live, begleitet von originellen Texten zwischen wütenden Ausflügen und surrealistischer Inspiration.

Zwischen den Kompositionen werden auch einige Coverversionen von Brassens, Brel, Ferré oder dem italienischen Sänger Fabrizio De Andre zu hören sein.

