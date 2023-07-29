Concert – La Cuenta 2 Rue de la Vau Saint Jacques Parthenay, 29 juillet 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

La Cuenta, Flamenco-Latino-Tzigane. La Cuenta c’est la joie et la passion au travers de la rumba flamenco et la musique latine, chant, guitare, percussions et énergie positive pour votre plus grand plaisir..

2023-07-29 à ; fin : 2023-07-29 23:30:00. .

2 Rue de la Vau Saint Jacques Le Coupe Gorge

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



La Cuenta, Flamenco-Latino-Gypsy. La Cuenta is joy and passion through rumba flamenco and Latin music, vocals, guitar, percussion and positive energy for your enjoyment.

La Cuenta, Flamenco-Latino-Gitano. La Cuenta es alegría y pasión a través de la rumba flamenca y la música latina, con cante, guitarra, percusión y energía positiva para tu disfrute.

La Cuenta, Flamenco-Latino-Zigeuner. La Cuenta ist Freude und Leidenschaft durch Rumba-Flamenco und lateinamerikanische Musik, Gesang, Gitarre, Perkussion und positive Energie für Ihr größtes Vergnügen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par CC Parthenay Gâtine