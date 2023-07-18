Concert – Soul carlux 2 Rue de la Vau Saint Jacques Parthenay, 18 juillet 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Soul Carlux ; Les 4 voix de Soul Carlux, tour à tour lead ou choeurs, soutenues par 4 musiciens « Groovy Babe », font sortir des oubliettes du temple de la Soul Music des hits à en user les parquets !

Naomi Shelton & the Gospel Queens, Lee Moses, Marvin Gaye, Candi Staton, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings sont à la carte des reprises du wagon-bar : Get ready for the SoulTrain !.

2023-07-18 fin : 2023-07-18 23:30:00. .

2 Rue de la Vau Saint Jacques Le Coupe Gorge

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Soul Carlux ; The 4 voices of Soul Carlux, alternately lead or backing vocals, supported by 4 « Groovy Babe » musicians, bring out of the oblivion of the temple of Soul Music hits to wear out the floors!

Naomi Shelton & the Gospel Queens, Lee Moses, Marvin Gaye, Candi Staton, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings are just some of the cover versions on the wagon-bar menu: Get ready for the SoulTrain!

¡Soul Carlux; Las 4 voces de Soul Carlux, alternando entre voz principal y coros, apoyadas por 4 músicos « Groovy Babe », traen de vuelta éxitos del basurero del templo de la música Soul que desgastarán los suelos de madera!

Naomi Shelton & the Gospel Queens, Lee Moses, Marvin Gaye, Candi Staton, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings son sólo algunas de las versiones del menú del vagón-bar: ¡Prepárate para el SoulTrain!

Soul Carlux ; Die vier Stimmen von Soul Carlux, abwechselnd Lead oder Chor, unterstützt von vier Musikern « Groovy Babe », holen Hits aus den Verliesen des Soul Music Tempels, die das Parkett zermürben werden!

Naomi Shelton & the Gospel Queens, Lee Moses, Marvin Gaye, Candi Staton, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings stehen auf der Cover-Karte des Barwagens: Get ready for the SoulTrain!

Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par CC Parthenay Gâtine