Concert – Band of foxes 2 Rue de la Vau Saint Jacques Parthenay, 14 juillet 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Band of Foxes, Trio Blues/Rock 70’ d’Angoulème, avec Philippe Ferrand (basse), David Talès (batterie) et Francis Desmet (guitare/chant)..

2023-07-14 à ; fin : 2023-07-14 23:30:00. .

2 Rue de la Vau Saint Jacques Le Coupe Gorge

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Band of Foxes, Blues/Rock 70? trio from Angoulème, with Philippe Ferrand (bass), David Talès (drums) and Francis Desmet (guitar/vocals).

Band of Foxes, trío de Blues/Rock de los años 70 de Angoulème, con Philippe Ferrand (bajo), David Talès (batería) y Francis Desmet (guitarra/voz).

Band of Foxes, 70er Blues/Rock Trio aus Angoulème, mit Philippe Ferrand (Bass), David Talès (Schlagzeug) und Francis Desmet (Gitarre/Gesang).

