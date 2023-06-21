Concert – Virgin Skin & Tattooed Man 2 Rue de la Vau Saint Jacques Parthenay, 21 juin 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Virgin Skin & Tattooed Man, groupe niortais (Rock). C’est l’histoire d’un Virgin Skin qui rencontre un Tattooed Man à un concert. Ils se retrouvèrent pour leur première répèt’ guitare/batterie en décembre 2014 et commencèrent à arranger les compositions de Mr. Anomalies.

Quelques semaines plus tard, afin de grossir le son du groupe, Papa Steph, ami de Riton la Bûche qui avait déjà partagé la scène avec lui, arriva avec sa basse et ses tattoos.

Quelques répètes ensemble et les compositions prenaient déjà leur forme quasi-définitive. Restait le problème du chant. Il leur fallait une voix mélodique et puissante, si possible éraillée.

Au hasard d’une rencontre dans un bar, le Virgin Skin et les Tattooed Men l’avaient trouvé : Ox..

2023-06-21 à ; fin : 2023-06-21 23:30:00. .

2 Rue de la Vau Saint Jacques Le Coupe Gorge

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Virgin Skin & Tattooed Man, band from Niort (Rock). It’s the story of a Virgin Skin who meets a Tattooed Man at a gig. They met for their first guitar/drums rehearsal in December 2014 and began arranging Mr. Anomalies’ compositions.

A few weeks later, to beef up the band’s sound, Papa Steph, a friend of Riton la Bûche who had already shared the stage with him, arrived with his bass and tattoos.

A few rehearsals together and the compositions were already taking their quasi-definitive shape. There remained the problem of the vocals. They needed a powerful, melodic voice, if possible with a husky edge.

The Virgin Skin and the Tattooed Men happened to meet him in a bar: Ox.

Virgin Skin & Tattooed Man, grupo de Niort (Rock). Esta es la historia de un Virgin Skin que conoce a un Tattooed Man en un concierto. Quedaron para su primer ensayo de guitarra y batería en diciembre de 2014 y empezaron a arreglar las composiciones de Mr. Anomalies.

Unas semanas más tarde, para reforzar el sonido de la banda, Papa Steph, un amigo de Riton la Bûche que ya había compartido escenario con él, llegó con su bajo y sus tatuajes.

Unos cuantos ensayos juntos y las composiciones ya tomaban su forma casi definitiva. Quedaba el problema de las voces. Necesitaban una voz potente y melódica, a ser posible rasposa.

Virgin Skin and the Tattooed Men lo conocieron por casualidad en un bar: Ox.

Virgin Skin & Tattooed Man, Band aus Norton (Rock). Es ist die Geschichte eines Virgin Skin, der auf einem Konzert einen Tattooed Man trifft. Sie trafen sich im Dezember 2014 zu ihrer ersten Gitarren- und Schlagzeugprobe und begannen, die Kompositionen von Mr. Anomalies zu arrangieren.

Einige Wochen später kam Papa Steph, ein Freund von Riton la Bûche, der bereits mit ihm auf der Bühne gestanden hatte, mit seinem Bass und seinen Tattoos hinzu, um den Sound der Band zu verbessern.

Nach einigen gemeinsamen Proben nahmen die Kompositionen bereits ihre fast endgültige Form an. Es blieb nur noch das Problem des Gesangs. Sie brauchten eine melodische, kraftvolle Stimme, möglichst kratzig.

Bei einem zufälligen Treffen in einer Bar hatten Virgin Skin und die Tattooed Men ihn gefunden: Ox.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par CC Parthenay Gâtine