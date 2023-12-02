SMALL MARKETS 2 Rue de la Salle l’Évêque Montpellier, 2 décembre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

SMALL MARKETS

Au programme : des créations artisanales dans l’air du temps, des ateliers DIY, et surtout un lieu intimiste où faire son shopping de Noël dans une ambiance privilégiée..

2023-12-02 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-02 18:00:00. .

2 Rue de la Salle l’Évêque

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



SMALL MARKETS

On the program: artisan creations in tune with the times, DIY workshops, and above all an intimate place to do your Christmas shopping in a privileged atmosphere.

PEQUEÑOS MERCADOS

En el programa: creaciones artesanales en sintonía con los tiempos, talleres de bricolaje y, sobre todo, un lugar íntimo para hacer las compras navideñas en un ambiente privilegiado.

SMALL MARKETS

Auf dem Programm stehen zeitgemäße handwerkliche Kreationen, DIY-Workshops und vor allem ein intimer Ort, an dem Sie Ihre Weihnachtseinkäufe in einer privilegierten Atmosphäre tätigen können.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-06 par OT MONTPELLIER