GOSPEL FEEL 2 Rue de la République Yutz, 6 octobre 2023, Yutz.

Yutz,Moselle

Ce groupe est composé des artistes Gospel les plus réputés de Paris, héritiers de la pure tradition Afro-Américaine.

La fondatrice de ce groupe est une chef de chœur très réputée, qui a permis l’émergence d’artistes de grand talent, reconnus nationalement, qui ont pour la plupart déjà tous participé à l’émission TV « The Voice » (jusqu’en finale), et ont également remporté le premier prix de 100% Off de France2.

Ils ont accompagné Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Lionel Ritchie, Céline Dion, Johnny Hallyday, Rhoda Scott, Golden Gate Quartet, Liz Mc Comb, Seal, Garou, Mika, Florent Pagny, pour n’en citer que quelques uns…. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-10-06 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-06 . 10 EUR.

2 Rue de la République

Yutz 57970 Moselle Grand Est



This group is made up of Paris’s most renowned Gospel artists, heirs to the pure African-American tradition.

The group?s founder is a highly reputed choir director, who has enabled the emergence of highly talented, nationally-recognized artists, most of whom have already taken part in the TV show « The Voice » (reaching the final), and also won first prize in France2?s 100% Off.

They have accompanied Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Lionel Ritchie, Céline Dion, Johnny Hallyday, Rhoda Scott, Golden Gate Quartet, Liz Mc Comb, Seal, Garou, Mika, Florent Pagny, to name but a few?

Este grupo está formado por algunos de los más renombrados artistas de gospel de París, herederos de la pura tradición afroamericana.

El fundador del grupo es un reputado director de coros, que ha contribuido a la aparición de artistas de gran talento y reconocimiento nacional, la mayoría de los cuales ya han participado en el programa de televisión « La Voz » (llegando a la final), y también han ganado el primer premio en el 100% Off de France2.

Han acompañado a Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Lionel Ritchie, Céline Dion, Johnny Hallyday, Rhoda Scott, Golden Gate Quartet, Liz Mc Comb, Seal, Garou, Mika, Florent Pagny, por citar sólo algunos?

Diese Gruppe besteht aus den renommiertesten Gospelkünstlern von Paris, die Erben der reinen afroamerikanischen Tradition sind.

Die Gründerin der Gruppe ist eine sehr bekannte Chorleiterin, die talentierte, national anerkannte Künstler hervorgebracht hat, von denen die meisten bereits an der TV-Show « The Voice » (bis zum Finale) teilgenommen haben und auch den ersten Preis bei 100% Off von France2 gewonnen haben.

Sie haben Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Lionel Ritchie, Céline Dion, Johnny Hallyday, Rhoda Scott, Golden Gate Quartet, Liz Mc Comb, Seal, Garou, Mika und Florent Pagny begleitet, um nur einige zu nennen

Mise à jour le 2023-07-06 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME