La Forêt des Heures 2 Rue de la République Condat-sur-Vienne, 4 décembre 2023, Condat-sur-Vienne.

Condat-sur-Vienne,Haute-Vienne

A l’approche de Noël, offrez à vos petits aventuriers une soirée magique avec « La Forêt des Heures » par la Compagnie Le Chat Perplexe !

On raconte qu’autrefois, dans un pays pas très loin d’ici, il y avait deux belles forêts. La première était très grande et tout le monde aimait y aller. La deuxième était toute petite et très étrange : le temps y passait très vite. Le temps d’y croquer une pomme suffisait à un petit bonhomme pour devenir un homme ! On appelait cette petite forêt « la forêt des heures », et personne n’osait y entrer mais lorsqu’un riche marchand acheta la grande forêt et mit du barbelé tout autour, le bûcheron et ses trois enfants n’eurent plus d’autre choix que d’aller y chercher leur bois…

Tout public dès 6 ans. Infos et réservations : 05 55 30 88 60

Participation libre au profit du Téléthon.

2 Rue de la République Espace Confluences

Condat-sur-Vienne 87920 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



In the run-up to Christmas, treat your little adventurers to a magical evening with « La Forêt des Heures » by Compagnie Le Chat Perplexe!

The story goes that once upon a time, in a country not far from here, there were two beautiful forests. The first was very big and everyone loved to go there. The second was very small and very strange: time passed very quickly. The time it took to bite into an apple was enough for a little man to become a man! This little forest was called « the forest of hours », and no one dared enter it, but when a rich merchant bought the big forest and put barbed wire all around it, the woodcutter and his three children had no choice but to go and get their wood…

For all ages 6 and up. Information and reservations: 05 55 30 88 60

Free admission in aid of the Telethon

En vísperas de Navidad, regale a sus pequeños aventureros una velada mágica con « La Forêt des Heures » de la Compagnie Le Chat Perplexe

Cuentan que había una vez, en un país no muy lejano, dos hermosos bosques. El primero era muy grande y a todo el mundo le encantaba ir allí. El segundo era muy pequeño y muy extraño: el tiempo pasaba muy deprisa. ¡El tiempo que tardaba en morder una manzana bastaba para que un hombrecito se hiciera hombre! Llamaban a este pequeño bosque « el bosque de las horas », y nadie se atrevía a entrar en él, pero cuando un rico mercader compró el bosque grande y puso alambre de espino a su alrededor, el leñador y sus tres hijos no tuvieron más remedio que ir a buscar su leña…

Para todos los públicos a partir de 6 años. Información y reservas: 05 55 30 88 60

Entrada gratuita a beneficio del Teletón

Schenken Sie Ihren kleinen Abenteurern in der Vorweihnachtszeit einen magischen Abend mit « La Forêt des Heures » von der Compagnie Le Chat Perplexe!

Es wird erzählt, dass es in einem Land, das nicht weit von hier entfernt ist, früher zwei schöne Wälder gab. Der erste war sehr groß und alle gingen gerne dorthin. Der zweite war sehr klein und sehr seltsam: Die Zeit verging dort sehr schnell. Ein kleines Männchen konnte in der Zeit, in der es in einen Apfel biss, zum Mann werden! Der kleine Wald wurde « Stundenwald » genannt und niemand wagte es, ihn zu betreten. Doch als ein reicher Kaufmann den großen Wald kaufte und rundherum Stacheldraht anbrachte, hatten der Holzfäller und seine drei Kinder keine andere Wahl mehr, als dort ihr Holz zu holen…

Für alle Zuschauer ab 6 Jahren. Infos und Reservierungen: 05 55 30 88 60

Freie Teilnahme zugunsten des Telethon

