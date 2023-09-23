SPECTACLE MUSICAL : VIVRE ENSEMBLE AVEC LES ANIMAUX 2 Rue d’Anozel Saulcy-sur-Meurthe, 23 septembre 2023, Saulcy-sur-Meurthe.

Saulcy-sur-Meurthe,Vosges

Spectacle familial, tout publics à partir de 6 ans. Entrée en don libre, inscription conseillée.

Buvette et petite restauration.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-23 16:00:00 fin : 2023-09-23 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

2 Rue d’Anozel Restaurant la Salamandre Tachetée

Saulcy-sur-Meurthe 88580 Vosges Grand Est



Family show, for all ages 6 and up. Free admission, registration recommended.

Refreshments and snacks.

Espectáculo familiar, para mayores de 6 años. Entrada gratuita, se recomienda inscribirse.

Refrescos y aperitivos.

Familienvorstellung für alle Zuschauer ab 6 Jahren. Eintritt frei gespendet, Anmeldung empfohlen.

Getränke und kleine Snacks.

