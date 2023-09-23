SPECTACLE MUSICAL : VIVRE ENSEMBLE AVEC LES ANIMAUX 2 Rue d’Anozel Saulcy-sur-Meurthe
Saulcy-sur-Meurthe,Vosges
Spectacle familial, tout publics à partir de 6 ans. Entrée en don libre, inscription conseillée.
Buvette et petite restauration.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-09-23 16:00:00 fin : 2023-09-23 18:00:00. 0 EUR.
Family show, for all ages 6 and up. Free admission, registration recommended.
Refreshments and snacks.
Espectáculo familiar, para mayores de 6 años. Entrada gratuita, se recomienda inscribirse.
Refrescos y aperitivos.
Familienvorstellung für alle Zuschauer ab 6 Jahren. Eintritt frei gespendet, Anmeldung empfohlen.
Getränke und kleine Snacks.
Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES