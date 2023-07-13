Jeudis Oui à la littérature 2 Rue Carnot, 13 juillet 2023, Arudy.

Rencontre avec Nicolas Jaillet pour Fernanda, un roman en double partition, entre fiction et réalité, entre petite et grande histoire, dans les pas d’une émigrée portugaise qui fuit la dictature salazariste pour se retrouver dans un bidonville de la banlieue parisienne où elle expérimentera l’entraide et la solidarité féminines et entrera au service d’un certain M. Sorch..

Meeting with Nicolas Jaillet for Fernanda, a novel with a double score, between fiction and reality, between short and long stories, following in the footsteps of a Portuguese emigrant who flees the Salazarist dictatorship to end up in a shantytown on the outskirts of Paris, where she experiences female mutual aid and solidarity, and enters the service of a certain Mr. Sorch.

Conocemos a Nicolas Jaillet por Fernanda, una novela con una doble partitura, entre ficción y realidad, entre relato corto y relato largo, que sigue los pasos de una emigrante portuguesa que huye de la dictadura salazarista para acabar en un barrio de chabolas de las afueras de París, donde experimenta la ayuda mutua y la solidaridad femeninas y entra al servicio de un tal señor Sorch.

Treffen mit Nicolas Jaillet für Fernanda, einen Roman in doppelter Partitur, zwischen Fiktion und Realität, zwischen kleiner und großer Geschichte, in den Fußstapfen einer portugiesischen Emigrantin, die vor der Salazardiktatur in ein Slum in den Pariser Vororten flieht, wo sie weibliche Selbsthilfe und Solidarität erfährt und in den Dienst eines gewissen Herrn Sorch tritt.

