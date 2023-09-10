Fête du sport – Journée Nelson Paillou 2 rue Carmel Lasporte Coarraze, 10 septembre 2023, Coarraze.

Coarraze,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Les Journées Nelson Paillou ont pour objectif de promouvoir l’activité physique ». Venez participer à des activités ouvertes à tous.

Au programme vous retrouverez :

– 10h-12h30/14h-17h: plusieurs activités comme le Disc Golf, le Badminton, du Multisports, du Patinage Artistique, du Trampoline (handi-valide), Boccia, Sarbacane (handi-valide), Tir à l’arc, Tennis de table, Mur à l’escalade, Handball, Vélo à Smoothies, Jeu d’échecs, Judo et le Village santé.

– 10h-12h : Marche douce

– 10h-11h30 : Marche active

– 10h-12h30 : Rugby (12/14 ans)

– 14h30-15h30 : Gym

– 10h-12h30 /15h30-17h : Karaté.

2023-09-10 fin : 2023-09-10 17:00:00. EUR.

2 rue Carmel Lasporte Complexe sportif

Coarraze 64800 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The aim of the Nelson Paillou Days is to promote physical activity ». Come and take part in activities open to all.

The program includes

– 10h-12h30/14h-17h: Disc Golf, Badminton, Multisports, Figure skating, Trampoline (handi-handicapped), Boccia, Sarbacane (handi-handicapped), Archery, Table tennis, Climbing wall, Handball, Smoothies bike, Chess, Judo and the Health Village.

– 10h-12h: Gentle walking

– 10h-11h30: Active walking

– 10am-12.30pm: Rugby (12/14 years)

– 14h30-15h30 : Gym

– 10am-12.30pm/3.30pm-5pm: Karate

El objetivo de las Jornadas Nelson Paillou es promover la actividad física ». Venga y participe en actividades abiertas a todos.

El programa incluye

– de 10.00 a 12.30 h. y de 14.00 a 17.00 h.: actividades variadas: disc golf, bádminton, multideporte, patinaje artístico, trampolín (para discapacitados), boccia, sarbacane (para discapacitados), tiro con arco, tenis de mesa, rocódromo, balonmano, smoothies, ajedrez, judo y Health Village.

– 10.00-12.00: Caminata suave

– 10.00-11.30: Marcha activa

– 10.00-12.30: Rugby (12/14 años)

– 14.30-15.30: Gimnasio

– 10am-12.30pm/3.30pm-5pm: Karate

Die Nelson-Paillou-Tage haben das Ziel, körperliche Aktivität zu fördern ». Kommen Sie und nehmen Sie an Aktivitäten teil, die für alle offen sind.

Das Programm sieht Folgendes vor:

– 10:00-12:30/14:00-17:00 Uhr: Verschiedene Aktivitäten wie Disc Golf, Badminton, Multisport, Eiskunstlauf, Trampolin (für Behinderte), Boccia, Sarbacane (für Behinderte), Bogenschießen, Tischtennis, Kletterwand, Handball, Smoothie-Bike, Schach, Judo und das Gesundheitsdorf.

– 10.00-12.00 Uhr: Sanftes Gehen

– 10.00-11.30 Uhr: Aktives Gehen

– 10.00-12.30 Uhr: Rugby (12/14 Jahre)

– 14.30-15.30 Uhr: Gymnastik

– 10h-12h30 /15h30-17h: Karate

