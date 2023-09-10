Fête du sport – Journée Nelson Paillou 2 rue Carmel Lasporte Coarraze
Les Journées Nelson Paillou ont pour objectif de promouvoir l’activité physique ». Venez participer à des activités ouvertes à tous.
Au programme vous retrouverez :
– 10h-12h30/14h-17h: plusieurs activités comme le Disc Golf, le Badminton, du Multisports, du Patinage Artistique, du Trampoline (handi-valide), Boccia, Sarbacane (handi-valide), Tir à l’arc, Tennis de table, Mur à l’escalade, Handball, Vélo à Smoothies, Jeu d’échecs, Judo et le Village santé.
– 10h-12h : Marche douce
– 10h-11h30 : Marche active
– 10h-12h30 : Rugby (12/14 ans)
– 14h30-15h30 : Gym
– 10h-12h30 /15h30-17h : Karaté.
The aim of the Nelson Paillou Days is to promote physical activity ». Come and take part in activities open to all.
The program includes
– 10h-12h30/14h-17h: Disc Golf, Badminton, Multisports, Figure skating, Trampoline (handi-handicapped), Boccia, Sarbacane (handi-handicapped), Archery, Table tennis, Climbing wall, Handball, Smoothies bike, Chess, Judo and the Health Village.
– 10h-12h: Gentle walking
– 10h-11h30: Active walking
– 10am-12.30pm: Rugby (12/14 years)
– 14h30-15h30 : Gym
– 10am-12.30pm/3.30pm-5pm: Karate
El objetivo de las Jornadas Nelson Paillou es promover la actividad física ». Venga y participe en actividades abiertas a todos.
El programa incluye
– de 10.00 a 12.30 h. y de 14.00 a 17.00 h.: actividades variadas: disc golf, bádminton, multideporte, patinaje artístico, trampolín (para discapacitados), boccia, sarbacane (para discapacitados), tiro con arco, tenis de mesa, rocódromo, balonmano, smoothies, ajedrez, judo y Health Village.
– 10.00-12.00: Caminata suave
– 10.00-11.30: Marcha activa
– 10.00-12.30: Rugby (12/14 años)
– 14.30-15.30: Gimnasio
– 10am-12.30pm/3.30pm-5pm: Karate
Die Nelson-Paillou-Tage haben das Ziel, körperliche Aktivität zu fördern ». Kommen Sie und nehmen Sie an Aktivitäten teil, die für alle offen sind.
Das Programm sieht Folgendes vor:
– 10:00-12:30/14:00-17:00 Uhr: Verschiedene Aktivitäten wie Disc Golf, Badminton, Multisport, Eiskunstlauf, Trampolin (für Behinderte), Boccia, Sarbacane (für Behinderte), Bogenschießen, Tischtennis, Kletterwand, Handball, Smoothie-Bike, Schach, Judo und das Gesundheitsdorf.
– 10.00-12.00 Uhr: Sanftes Gehen
– 10.00-11.30 Uhr: Aktives Gehen
– 10.00-12.30 Uhr: Rugby (12/14 Jahre)
– 14.30-15.30 Uhr: Gymnastik
– 10h-12h30 /15h30-17h: Karate
