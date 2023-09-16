Animations à la patinoire Cité Glace 2 Rue Augustin Fresnel Châlons-en-Champagne, 16 septembre 2023, Châlons-en-Champagne.

Châlons-en-Champagne,Marne

SEPTEMBRE :

– Samedi 16 : Intersport Party à 14 h

– Dimanche 17 : Comptoir des cafés à 10 h

– Samedi 23 : Home Pizza Party à 21 h

– Dimanche 24 : Biocoop vous offre le petit déj’ à 10 h.

2023-09-16

2 Rue Augustin Fresnel Patinoire Cité Glace

Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est



SEPTEMBER :

– Saturday 16: Intersport Party at 2 p.m

– Sunday 17: Comptoir des cafés at 10 a.m

– Saturday 23: Home Pizza Party at 9 p.m

– Sunday 24: Biocoop breakfast party at 10 a.m

SEPTIEMBRE :

– Sábado 16: Fiesta Intersport a las 14.00 h

– Domingo 17: Comptoir des cafés a las 10 h

– Sábado 23: Fiesta de la pizza casera a las 21.00 h

– Domingo 24: Desayuno en Biocoop a las 10h

SEPTEMBER :

– Samstag, 16.: Intersport Party um 14 Uhr

– Sonntag, 17.: Comptoir des cafés um 10 Uhr

– Samstag, 23.: Home Pizza Party um 21 Uhr

– Sonntag 24: Biocoop bietet Ihnen um 10 Uhr ein Frühstück an

