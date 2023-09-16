Animations à la patinoire Cité Glace 2 Rue Augustin Fresnel Châlons-en-Champagne
Animations à la patinoire Cité Glace 2 Rue Augustin Fresnel Châlons-en-Champagne, 16 septembre 2023, Châlons-en-Champagne.
Châlons-en-Champagne,Marne
SEPTEMBRE :
– Samedi 16 : Intersport Party à 14 h
– Dimanche 17 : Comptoir des cafés à 10 h
– Samedi 23 : Home Pizza Party à 21 h
– Dimanche 24 : Biocoop vous offre le petit déj’ à 10 h.
2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-16 11:00:00. .
2 Rue Augustin Fresnel Patinoire Cité Glace
Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est
SEPTEMBER :
– Saturday 16: Intersport Party at 2 p.m
– Sunday 17: Comptoir des cafés at 10 a.m
– Saturday 23: Home Pizza Party at 9 p.m
– Sunday 24: Biocoop breakfast party at 10 a.m
SEPTIEMBRE :
– Sábado 16: Fiesta Intersport a las 14.00 h
– Domingo 17: Comptoir des cafés a las 10 h
– Sábado 23: Fiesta de la pizza casera a las 21.00 h
– Domingo 24: Desayuno en Biocoop a las 10h
SEPTEMBER :
– Samstag, 16.: Intersport Party um 14 Uhr
– Sonntag, 17.: Comptoir des cafés um 10 Uhr
– Samstag, 23.: Home Pizza Party um 21 Uhr
– Sonntag 24: Biocoop bietet Ihnen um 10 Uhr ein Frühstück an
Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par Office de tourisme de Châlons-en-Champagne