Découvre l’Egypte avec Amélie Roptin Neyron 2 rue aristide finco Serres-Castet
Serres-Castet,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
10h – Ateliers 5-7 ans : Découverte des dieux et création en papyrus
14h – Ateliers 8-12 ans : Découverte du métier de scribe et initiation aux hiéroglyphes
Sur inscriptions à la Bibliothèque municipale de Serres-Castet.
10 a.m. – Workshops for 5-7 year-olds: Discovering the gods and creating with papyrus
2pm – Workshops 8-12 years: Discover the scribe’s craft and an introduction to hieroglyphics
Registration required at the Serres-Castet municipal library
10.00 h – Talleres para niños de 5 a 7 años: Descubrir a los dioses y crear con papiro
14.00 h – Talleres para niños de 8 a 12 años: Descubrimiento del oficio de escriba e iniciación a los jeroglíficos
Inscripción previa en la Biblioteca Municipal de Serres-Castet
10 Uhr – Workshops 5-7 Jahre: Entdecken Sie die Götter und gestalten Sie aus Papyrus
14h – Workshops 8-12 Jahre: Entdeckung des Berufs des Schreibers und Einführung in die Hieroglyphenschrift
Nach Anmeldung in der Gemeindebibliothek von Serres-Castet
