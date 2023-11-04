Découvre l’Egypte avec Amélie Roptin Neyron 2 rue aristide finco Serres-Castet, 4 novembre 2023, Serres-Castet.

Serres-Castet,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

10h – Ateliers 5-7 ans : Découverte des dieux et création en papyrus

14h – Ateliers 8-12 ans : Découverte du métier de scribe et initiation aux hiéroglyphes

Sur inscriptions à la Bibliothèque municipale de Serres-Castet.

2 rue aristide finco Bibliothèque

Serres-Castet 64121 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



10 a.m. – Workshops for 5-7 year-olds: Discovering the gods and creating with papyrus

2pm – Workshops 8-12 years: Discover the scribe’s craft and an introduction to hieroglyphics

Registration required at the Serres-Castet municipal library

10.00 h – Talleres para niños de 5 a 7 años: Descubrir a los dioses y crear con papiro

14.00 h – Talleres para niños de 8 a 12 años: Descubrimiento del oficio de escriba e iniciación a los jeroglíficos

Inscripción previa en la Biblioteca Municipal de Serres-Castet

10 Uhr – Workshops 5-7 Jahre: Entdecken Sie die Götter und gestalten Sie aus Papyrus

14h – Workshops 8-12 Jahre: Entdeckung des Berufs des Schreibers und Einführung in die Hieroglyphenschrift

Nach Anmeldung in der Gemeindebibliothek von Serres-Castet

