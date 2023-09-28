Conférence internationale 2 rue André Lalande 91 025 Évry Cedex Évry
La circulation des idées et des pratiques concernant la démocratie au travail en Europe et au-delà, de la seconde guerre mondiale à nos jours
International Conference
––
Dates
Jeudi 28 et vendredi 29 septembre 2023
Lieu
Université d’Évry
Bibliothèque universitaire, salle des Lumières
2 rue André Lalande
91 025 Évry Cedex
Comment venir : https://www.biblio.univ-evry.fr/index.php/horaires-et-acces/
Organisation
Sophia Friedel | Institute for Social Movements, Ruhr University, Bochum
Aurélie Andry | université d’Évry Paris-Saclay, IDHE.S
Frank Georgi | université d’Évry Paris-Saclay, IDHE.S
Stefan Berger | Institute for Social Movements, Ruhr University, Bochum
Coordinating administrator:
Maylis Ferry | University of Évry Paris-Saclay
Partenaires :
ANR
DFG
Centre Marc Bloch
Institut für Soziale Bewegungen
IDHE.S
Programme de recherche : ANR-DFG – EURO-DEM : Workplace democracy: a European ideal?
