Conférence internationale 28 et 29 septembre 2 rue André Lalande 91 025 Évry Cedex La circulation des idées et des pratiques concernant la démocratie au travail en Europe et au-delà, de la seconde guerre mondiale à nos jours International Conference

Jeudi 28 et vendredi 29 septembre 2023 Lieu

Université d’Évry

Bibliothèque universitaire, salle des Lumières

2 rue André Lalande

91 025 Évry Cedex Comment venir : https://www.biblio.univ-evry.fr/index.php/horaires-et-acces/ Organisation

Sophia Friedel | Institute for Social Movements, Ruhr University, Bochum

Aurélie Andry | université d’Évry Paris-Saclay, IDHE.S

Frank Georgi | université d’Évry Paris-Saclay, IDHE.S

Stefan Berger | Institute for Social Movements, Ruhr University, Bochum Coordinating administrator:

Maylis Ferry | University of Évry Paris-Saclay Partenaires : ANR

DFG

Centre Marc Bloch

Institut für Soziale Bewegungen

Programme de recherche : ANR-DFG – EURO-DEM : Workplace democracy: a European ideal?

2023-09-28T09:30:00+02:00 – 2023-09-28T18:00:00+02:00

