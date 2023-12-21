CONFERENCE LA TRUFFE 2 rue Adrien Michaut Baccarat, 21 décembre 2023, Baccarat.

Baccarat,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Venez en apprendre davantage sur ce champignon mystérieux qui colporte dans son sillage toute une ribambelle d’idées fausses, saugrenues ou pleines de brumeuses théories … Elle sera animée par Léon Wehrlen, Vice-président de Truffe 54 Lorraine et formateur spécialisé en trufficulture pour le Grand Est et la Bourgogne Franche-Comté .

Gratuit

Informations au 03 83 76 35 35.. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-12-21 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-21 . 0 EUR.

2 rue Adrien Michaut Hôtel de Ville

Baccarat 54120 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Come and find out more about this mysterious fungus, which carries in its wake a whole host of misconceptions, nonsense and foggy theories? Léon Wehrlen, Vice-Chairman of Truffe 54 Lorraine and truffle-growing instructor for the Grand Est and Bourgogne Franche-Comté regions, will be on hand.

Free

Information on 03 83 76 35 35.

Venga a descubrir más cosas sobre este misterioso hongo, que arrastra tras de sí todo un cúmulo de ideas erróneas, disparates y teorías nebulosas.. La conferencia correrá a cargo de Léon Wehrlen, Vicepresidente de Truffe 54 Lorraine e instructor de truficultura de las regiones de Grand Est y Bourgogne Franche-Comté.

Gratis

Para más información, llame al 03 83 76 35 35.

Erfahren Sie mehr über diesen mysteriösen Pilz, der eine ganze Reihe von falschen, verrückten oder nebulösen Theorien mit sich herumträgt Die Veranstaltung wird von Léon Wehrlen, Vizepräsident von Truffe 54 Lorraine und Fachausbilder für Trüffelzucht in den Regionen Grand Est und Bourgogne Franche-Comté, geleitet.

Kostenlos

Informationen unter 03 83 76 35 35.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-21 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS