MICRO FOLIE – CIVILISATIONS PRÉCOLOMBIENNES 2 rue Adrien Michaut Baccarat, 26 août 2023, Baccarat.

Baccarat,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Les civilisations précolombiennes, comprenez les peuples autochtones d’Amérique présents avant l’arrivée de Christophe Colomb. Régulièrement évoquées, abondamment fantasmées et souvent confondues, voici le portrait des grandes civilisations des « Peuples du Soleil».. Tout public

Samedi 2023-08-26 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-26 12:00:00. 0 EUR.

2 rue Adrien Michaut Hôtel de Ville

Baccarat 54120 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Pre-Columbian civilizations, in other words, the indigenous peoples of the Americas present before the arrival of Christopher Columbus. Regularly evoked, abundantly fantasized and often confused, here is a portrait of the great civilizations of the « Peoples of the Sun ».

Las civilizaciones precolombinas, es decir, los pueblos indígenas de América que estaban presentes antes de la llegada de Cristóbal Colón. Regularmente evocadas, abundantemente fantaseadas y a menudo confundidas, he aquí un retrato de las grandes civilizaciones de los « Pueblos del Sol ».

Die präkolumbianischen Zivilisationen, d. h. die indigenen Völker Amerikas, die vor der Ankunft von Christoph Kolumbus lebten. Hier finden Sie ein Porträt der großen Zivilisationen der « Völker der Sonne ».

