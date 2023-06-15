CONFÉRENCE – LA SYLVOTHÉRAPIE 2 rue Adrien Michaut Baccarat, 15 juin 2023, Baccarat.

Baccarat,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Portraits d’arbres, conseils pratiques, séance de sylvothérapie : Thierry BARBILLON vous exposera tout ce dont vous avez besoin

pour pouvoir affirmer avec lui : « La nature, ma compagne… ». Tout public

Jeudi 2023-06-15 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-15 . 0 EUR.

2 rue Adrien Michaut Hôtel de Ville

Baccarat 54120 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Baumporträts, praktische Ratschläge, Waldtherapie: Thierry BARBILLON wird Ihnen alles zeigen, was Sie brauchen

damit Sie mit ihm sagen können: « Die Natur, meine Gefährtin?

