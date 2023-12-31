RÉVEILLON DE LA SAINT SYLVESTRE 2 Route du Petit Paradis Le Tholy
RÉVEILLON DE LA SAINT SYLVESTRE 2 Route du Petit Paradis Le Tholy, 1 décembre 2023, Le Tholy.
Le Tholy,Vosges
Repas dansant animé par Team Hautes Vosges Competition, sur réservation.. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-12-31 19:30:00 fin : 2023-12-31 . 35 EUR.
2 Route du Petit Paradis Salle Polyvalente
Le Tholy 88530 Vosges Grand Est
Dinner-dance with entertainment by Team Hautes Vosges Competition, booking required.
Cena baile amenizada por el Team Hautes Vosges Competition, previa reserva.
Tanzmahl unter der Leitung von Team Hautes Vosges Competition, Reservierung erforderlich.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-25 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE GERARDMER HAUTES VOSGES