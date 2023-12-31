RÉVEILLON DE LA SAINT SYLVESTRE 2 Route du Petit Paradis Le Tholy Catégories d’Évènement: Le Tholy

Vosges RÉVEILLON DE LA SAINT SYLVESTRE 2 Route du Petit Paradis Le Tholy, 1 décembre 2023, Le Tholy. Le Tholy,Vosges Repas dansant animé par Team Hautes Vosges Competition, sur réservation.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-31 19:30:00 fin : 2023-12-31 . 35 EUR.

2 Route du Petit Paradis Salle Polyvalente

Le Tholy 88530 Vosges Grand Est



Dinner-dance with entertainment by Team Hautes Vosges Competition, booking required. Cena baile amenizada por el Team Hautes Vosges Competition, previa reserva. Tanzmahl unter der Leitung von Team Hautes Vosges Competition, Reservierung erforderlich.

