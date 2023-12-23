Spectacle de Noël « Nicolas et la Petite-extraterrestre » 2 place Victor Léger Vichy, 23 décembre 2023, Vichy.

Vichy,Allier

Peut-être vous êtes-vous demandé quand et comment était né le Père Noël ? Comment il pouvait distribuer des millions de cadeaux en une seule nuit à des millions d’enfants ? Et si la réponse ne se trouvait pas sur Terre….

2023-12-23 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-23 18:00:00. .

2 place Victor Léger Grand Marché de Vichy

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Perhaps you’ve wondered when and how Santa Claus was born? How could he distribute millions of presents in a single night to millions of children? And if the answer isn’t to be found on Earth…

Quizá se haya preguntado alguna vez cuándo y cómo nació Papá Noel ¿Cómo pudo repartir millones de regalos en una sola noche a millones de niños? Y si la respuesta no está en la Tierra…

Vielleicht haben Sie sich schon einmal gefragt, wann und wie der Weihnachtsmann geboren wurde? Wie konnte er in einer einzigen Nacht Millionen von Geschenken an Millionen von Kindern verteilen? Und wenn die Antwort nicht auf der Erde zu finden ist…

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par Vichy Destinations