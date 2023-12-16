La cuisine du Père-Noël au Grand Marché 2 place Victor Léger Vichy, 16 décembre 2023, Vichy.

Vichy,Allier

Du 16 au 23 décembre, le Grand Marché se plonge dans une ambiance de Noël gourmande et festive. Les mets de fêtes seront à l’honneur tous les jours et, le premier jour des vacances, petits et grands seront tous conviés à fêter Noël ensemble..

2023-12-16 07:00:00 fin : 2023-12-23 13:00:00. .

2 place Victor Léger Grand Marché de Vichy

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



From December 16 to 23, the Grand Marché will be immersed in a festive, gourmet Christmas atmosphere. Festive foods will be the order of the day, and on the first day of the vacation season, young and old alike will be invited to celebrate Christmas together.

Del 16 al 23 de diciembre, el Grand Marché se sumergirá en un ambiente navideño festivo y gourmet. Los alimentos festivos serán protagonistas todos los días, y el primer día de las fiestas se invitará a grandes y pequeños a celebrar juntos la Navidad.

Vom 16. bis 23. Dezember taucht der Grand Marché in eine festliche und kulinarische Weihnachtsstimmung ein. Täglich werden festliche Speisen angeboten, und am ersten Ferientag sind Groß und Klein eingeladen, gemeinsam Weihnachten zu feiern.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par Vichy Destinations