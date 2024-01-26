LES ANGES MUSICIENS DE LA CATHEDRALE SAINT-JULIEN 2 Place Saint-Michel Le Mans, 26 janvier 2024, Le Mans.

Le Mans,Sarthe

CONFÉRENCE – CONCERT : Découvrir et écouter les instruments des Anges Musiciens de la Cathédrale Saint-Julien grâce au prototypage virtuel et à la numérisation 3D..

2024-01-26 fin : 2024-01-26 . .

2 Place Saint-Michel

Le Mans 72000 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



CONFERENCE ? CONCERT: Discover and listen to the instruments of the Musician Angels of Saint-Julien Cathedral thanks to virtual prototyping and 3D digitizing.

CONFERENCIA ? CONCIERTO: Descubra y escuche los instrumentos de los Ángeles Músicos de la Catedral de Saint-Julien gracias al prototipado virtual y la digitalización 3D.

KONFERENZ ? KONZERT: Entdecken und hören Sie die Instrumente der Engelsmusiker der Kathedrale Saint-Julien mithilfe von virtuellem Prototyping und 3D-Scannen.

