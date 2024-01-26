LES ANGES MUSICIENS DE LA CATHEDRALE SAINT-JULIEN 2 Place Saint-Michel Le Mans
Le Mans,Sarthe
CONFÉRENCE – CONCERT : Découvrir et écouter les instruments des Anges Musiciens de la Cathédrale Saint-Julien grâce au prototypage virtuel et à la numérisation 3D..
2 Place Saint-Michel
Le Mans 72000 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
CONFERENCE ? CONCERT: Discover and listen to the instruments of the Musician Angels of Saint-Julien Cathedral thanks to virtual prototyping and 3D digitizing.
CONFERENCIA ? CONCIERTO: Descubra y escuche los instrumentos de los Ángeles Músicos de la Catedral de Saint-Julien gracias al prototipado virtual y la digitalización 3D.
KONFERENZ ? KONZERT: Entdecken und hören Sie die Instrumente der Engelsmusiker der Kathedrale Saint-Julien mithilfe von virtuellem Prototyping und 3D-Scannen.
