Festival « La Poivrière prend l’air » : Bébés concert, spectacle acrobatie et humour musical 2 Place Saint-Astier, 29 juillet 2023, Saint-Astier.

Saint-Astier,Dordogne

10h30 : Les p’tits Matins, Bébés concert « La Mer », Gaëlle chante pour les 3-6 ans.

19h30 : spectacle acrobatie « Duo juste à deux ».

21h30 : spectacle d’humour musical « Sophie la Harpiste », pétillante et pétulante : ses doigts de fée font de la harpe un instrument tout terrain..

2 Place Saint-Astier Théâtre de la Poivrière

Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



10:30 am : Les p?tits Matins, Baby concert » La Mer « , Gaëlle sings for the 3-6 years old.

7:30 pm : Acrobatic show » Duo juste à deux « .

9:30 pm: Musical humor show » Sophie la Harpiste « , sparkling and petulant: her fairy fingers make the harp an all-terrain instrument.

10.30 h: Les p?tits Matins, Bébés concert » La Mer « , Gaëlle canta para niños de 3 a 6 años.

19.30 h: Espectáculo acrobático « Duo juste à deux ».

21.30 h: Espectáculo de humor musical « Sophie la Harpiste », chispeante y animada: sus dedos de hada hacen del arpa un instrumento polifacético.

10:30 Uhr: Les p?tits Matins, Babykonzert « La Mer », Gaëlle singt für 3- bis 6-Jährige.

19.30 Uhr: Akrobatikshow « Duo juste à deux ».

21.30 Uhr: Musikalische Comedy-Show « Sophie la Harpiste », spritzig und zickig: Ihre Feenfinger machen die Harfe zu einem geländegängigen Instrument.

